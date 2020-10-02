Alaska senators react to President Trump testing positive for COVID-19
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Alaska Sens. Lisa Murkowski and Dan Sullivan took to Twitter Friday following the announcement that President Donald Trump and Melania Trump both tested positive for COVID-19.
“@POTUS and @FLOTUS are in my prayers, along with all those who have been impacted by this #COVID19 virus,” Murkowski wrote in a tweet.
Sullivan also tweeted he is sending prayers to the president and first lady.
“Julie and I will continue our prayers for you and @VP Pence as our great nation gets through these challenging times, stronger and more resilient than ever.”
Late Thursday night, the president sent out a tweet confirming he and the first lady tested positive for COVID-19.
The announcement came hours after it was announced senior White House aide, Hope Hicks, had also tested positive for the virus. Vice President Mike Pence and his wife, Karen Pence, report that they have tested negative.
Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden and his wife, Jill Biden, also tested negative.
