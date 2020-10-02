Anchorage moves into ‘red level’ with rising COVID-19 cases

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Municipality of Anchorage has raised its epidemiology measure on COVID-19 case trends from yellow to red as Anchorage has seen more cases of the virus reported in a shorter amount of time.

“Given the steep and consistent increase in cases over the past ten days, we are changing the epidemiology measure from yellow to red,” said Dr. Janet Johnston, and Epidemiologist with the Anchorage Health Department.

Johnston said there were 624 new cases in the last ten days, which she points out is a 47% increase in the cases that were infectious from the week before.

“We are concerned we’ve had an increasing trend over the past month in positive tests,” Johnston said. “And we are going to continue watching that.”

Anchorage Mayor Ethan Berkowitz also voiced his concern with the rapid increase in cases.

"When we look at what the White House suggests, when we look at what the state suggests, if we are under ten cases per 100,000 we are in a lower risk category than what we are right now, " Berkowitz said. “We are pushing 20 cases per 100,000 right now. That’s dangerous.”

The mayor also shared concerns for the health care capacity which is in a yellow alert level saying it was important to have both intensive care units open and staffing available for those units.

Watch: Mayor Berkowitz to give COVID-19 community update Posted by Alaska's News Source on Friday, October 2, 2020

According to the Municipality of Anchorage Coronavirus Response website, there have been 4,533 total cases of COVID-19 in the municipality.

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserved.