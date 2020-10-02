Anchorage School Board member Starr Marsett submits resignation letter

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage School Board member Starr Marsett is resigning. She announced her resignation Thursday during a work session.

In a resignation letter dated Sep. 28 to Elisa Vakalis, the school board’s president, Marsett said the decision to leave was a hard one to make.

“This has been a difficult decision for me," she wrote. "There is always so much more I want to accomplish as a school board member for our students, parents, teachers, staff and community. It was a struggle to make that dream come true and I have loved every minute of my service.”

Marsett added that she wants to spend more time with her husband.

“But for once in my life I am putting my husband first and I want to be by his side in this new chapter of our lives," she wrote. "No one knows what lies ahead and, I want to spend that time with my husband and enjoy the years we have left together.”

Marsett has been on the board since 2016. She is currently the treasurer and chair of the finance committee, but served as the president for two years.

In the resignation letter, Marsett said her last school board meeting will be Jan. 5, 2021. Her current term was set to end in April 2022.

According to Anchorage School Board policy, once Marsett’s resignation is accepted by the school board, the remaining board members must appoint a replacement within 30 days.

The person appointed will hold office until the swearing in of the person who is elected to the position at the next regularly scheduled municipal general election.

