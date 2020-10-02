Advertisement

ASD cancels region tennis, varsity football games due to COVID-19 exposure

Sports
Sports(KGWN)
By Patrick Enslow
Published: Oct. 1, 2020 at 7:27 PM AKDT
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Anchorage School District made big announcements regarding volleyball, tennis and football on Thursday due to COVID-19 exposures.

ASD canceled the upcoming region tennis tournament after four out of the eight high schools couldn’t participate due to COVID-19 exposure. The four schools must quarantine 14 days before returning to tennis, and ASD’s Director of Secondary Education Kersten Johnson said they’ll base state qualifications on regular-season standings.

The varsity Dimond High football team will have to forfeit their game on Friday against Service High due to COVID-19, along with their game next Friday against West High because of the required 14-day quarantine from the exposure, according to Johnson

These latest changes to tennis and football come hours after ASD announced it would pause the volleyball season for two weeks due to two positive cases, and exposures at five of the big eight high schools.

Johnson said the districts found students are typically getting exposed by a family member or social situations in confined spaces like a car.

“We need to be vigilant if we want to keep doing these types of activities,” said Johnson, “which are important.”

ASD determines athletics closures and suspensions based on a confirmed case matrix.

