Halloween store predicts a robust holiday

Party store predicts this will be a big year for Halloween sales.
By Lauren Maxwell
Published: Oct. 1, 2020 at 6:39 PM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is advising against traditional trick or treating as well as large indoor parties but one Anchorage business is convinced that won’t stop Alaskans from celebrating Halloween.

Paul Godwin is the manager of Party World, a store on Arctic Boulevard that’s been around since the 1980s. Godwin said sales have been surprisingly good since the pandemic began. He thinks it’s because more people are holding smaller celebrations at home.

“Whether there’s trick or treating or not, the adults are going to do something fun,” said Godwin, who added that he’s already selling costumes and decorations for Halloween.

But there’s another reason Godwin is predicting the holiday will be a big one.

“Halloween is on a Saturday this year, it is also on a full moon this year which is extremely rare, and fall back is also an extra (day) of partying because that comes at two in the morning November 1. So all the stars are aligning that this is going to be a big year,” he said.

But if Godwin’s store welcomes crowds, another popular Halloween destination is discouraging them. Value Village on Dimond bills itself as Halloween Headquarters but not this year. The company didn’t purchase any new merchandise for the holiday.

“We value the safety of our team members and our customers and we thought it was a little too big of a risk to have such a big area where people just cluster and group together to look for things,” said employee Tabi Heys. “We thought it was a little wiser to spread it out and limit the amount we have.”

Heys said some costumes are left over from last year, but mostly the store is encouraging people to get creative with the items they find at the store every day.

“We get all sorts of stuff,” said Heys. “So it’s really fun to browse through and see what all we’ve got that you can really make a truly stunning outfit out of.”

She said the store is putting out additional merchandise every day.

