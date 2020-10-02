High winds and heavy rains prompt warnings and advisories in southcentral Alaska.
Little change in the pattern of storms as October begins.
Published: Oct. 1, 2020 at 8:40 PM AKDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Brace yourselves, another major wind event is coming to southcentral Alaska, as the succession of large fall storms continues. A high wind warning for Turnagain Arm and higher elevations of the Anchorage hillside goes into effect at 4 am East to Southeast wind gusts could be between 70-80 mph.
