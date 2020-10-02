High winds and heavy rains prompt warnings and advisories in southcentral Alaska.

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Brace yourselves, another major wind event is coming to southcentral Alaska, as the succession of large fall storms continues. A high wind warning for Turnagain Arm and higher elevations of the Anchorage hillside goes into effect at 4 am East to Southeast wind gusts could be between 70-80 mph.

