High winds and heavy rains prompt warnings and advisories in southcentral Alaska.

Little change in the pattern of storms as October begins.
By Jackie Purcell
Published: Oct. 1, 2020 at 8:40 PM AKDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Brace yourselves, another major wind event is coming to southcentral Alaska, as the succession of large fall storms continues. A high wind warning for Turnagain Arm and higher elevations of the Anchorage hillside goes into effect at 4 am East to Southeast wind gusts could be between 70-80 mph.

Anchorage rain chances lessen on Thursday, but the winds keep on blowing in the 30 mph range and up to 50 mph wind gusts along Turnagain Arm and in higher elevations

Updated: 8 hours ago
By Howie Gordon


A series of impressive fall storms pushes across the state.

Updated: Sep. 30, 2020 at 8:28 PM AKDT
By Jackie Purcell
Southern Alaska is seeing a parade of low pressure systems that are packing a punch with high winds and heavy rain as the month of September comes to a close.

Storms return on Wednesday delivering rain and strong winds

Updated: Sep. 30, 2020 at 12:28 PM AKDT
By Howie Gordon


Tuesday could be the nicest day of the week as the sun looks to peek out before rain showers return overnight

Updated: Sep. 29, 2020 at 12:05 PM AKDT
By Howie Gordon


Tuesday gives us a break between Fall storms

Updated: Sep. 28, 2020 at 11:01 PM AKDT
By Jackie Purcell
An area of clearing will allow for sunshine on Tuesday over most of southcentral. But clouds roll back in by Tuesday night and rain will arrive as well.

Conditions start off dry with light winds but winds increase and so do rain chances later this afternoon

Updated: Sep. 28, 2020 at 11:32 AM AKDT
By Howie Gordon


Sunday Evening Forecast

Updated: Sep. 27, 2020 at 10:44 PM AKDT

Gulf storm lingers but weakens Sunday night

Updated: Sep. 27, 2020 at 8:03 PM AKDT
By Tracy Sinclare
The large storm system in the Gulf of Alaska is moving through the region but weakening Sunday night.

Rain and wind at high tide near Sitka

Updated: Sep. 27, 2020 at 6:49 PM AKDT
Rain and high winds moved through Sitka on Sunday as a result of the storm in the Gulf of Alaska.

High winds in the gulf

Updated: Sep. 26, 2020 at 10:43 PM AKDT
A large storm in the Gulf of Alaska is bringing heavy rain and high winds to coastal communities.