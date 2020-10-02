Hundreds line up for free flu shots at Alaska Regional Hospital

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) -The parking lot at Alaska Regional Hospital looked like a parking lot Thursday night. Hundreds of people lined up for a free drive thru flu shot clinic.

Flu season usually starts in October, and typically peaks in January or February, but can take place earlier or later.

Doctors encourage people to get vaccinated. They include people 65 years and older, people of any age with certain chronic medical conditions, such as asthma, diabetes, heart disease and pregnant women.

The flu shot does not guarantee you won’t get it, but, health experts say it greatly reduces your chances of catching the flu.

“It’s been show to be safe and effective,” said Alaska Epidemiologist Dr. Joe McLaughlin. “Every year the effectiveness depends on the strains of flu circulating, and how well matched the vaccine is to those strains.”

The flu shot clinics take place Tuesday, October 6, Friday, October 16, and Wednesday, October 21 from 5:30pm-8pm, and on Saturday, October 10, from 9 a.m. – noon

They take place in the Medical Office Building C parking lot of Alaska Regional’s campus (2801 Debarr Road, 99508), are for participants nine years and older in vehicles only (no walk-ups).

Special instructions for this year’s clinics:

Masks must be worn by everyone in the vehicle, whether they are receiving a flu shot or not.

For ease of filling out paperwork, please bring something hard to write on – we will not be using clipboards.

Bring your own pen, or we’ll provide you with a clean one to keep.

Wear a short-sleeved shirt or a top allowing easy access to your shoulder.

If you are sick or do not feel well, please stay home and contact your physician to schedule a flu shot another time.

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserved.