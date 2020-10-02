Official: Alaska hospitals reaching coronavirus space limits

(AP) - An Alaska health care company official says the state may have reached the limit of hospital space available for care of people infected with COVID-19.

KYUK-AM reported the Yukon-Kuskokwim Health Corporation recently had to keep a patient at its Bethel facility for an extra day because there were no available beds in Anchorage. Corporation Chief of Staff Ellen Hodges says Yukon-Kuskokwim Delta communities are experiencing the effects of a national trend indicating young people have become more prone to the virus.

Hodges says 30% of the region’s cases are among people under 18, with 70% under 40.

