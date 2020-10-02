Rain has lessened in Anchorage but the winds will not go away

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage will warm up to 57 degrees while under mostly cloudy skies on Friday. Surface winds of 30 mph will be closer to 60 mph along Turnagain Arm and in higher elevations. Skies will be cloudy Friday night with a low of 49 degrees while rain chances increase to 60 percent. Winds at the surface at 30 mph will be closer to 50 mph along Turnagain Arm and in higher elevations. Temperatures will warm up to 54 degrees on Saturday while under cloudy rainy (60 percent chance) skies. Surface winds of 15 mph will be closer to 30 mph along Turnagain Arm and in higher elevations. Skies will be mostly cloudy Saturday night with light winds and a low of 42 degrees. Looking ahead, with 15 mph winds skies will be mostly cloudy as Anchorage warms up to 52 degrees for a high on Sunday.

The most recent rain/wind producing storm south of Kodiak Island is lifting northward and out of the area. During the exit the system will continue to deliver Gale Force Winds (39 to 54 mph) to Storm Force Winds (39-73 mph) to the usual places including Turnagain Arm, Portage Valley and the Anchorage Hillside through Friday. A High Wind Warning has been issued for these locations as winds out of the east from 45-65 mph with gusts up to 80 mph are expected beginning early Friday morning and lasting through late Friday afternoon. While the rest of Anchorage will not see winds this high, there will be winds out of the southeast to around 30 mph along with gusts up to 45 mph on Friday.

In addition to wind, this system continues to bring plenty of rainfall across the northern Gulf coast, and this wet pattern will continue in coastal areas, Kodiak Island, the Kenai Peninsula and Prince William Sound. This rainfall, on top of what has already fallen over the last 24-hours, will increase the potential for flooding for the Kenai Peninsula streams (mostly near Seward) and localized flooding and mudslides on Kodiak Island. Moisture, clouds and remnant storm energy from this most recent storm will pass through the region but mostly over the Gulf and coastal areas the next few days. As a result, anticipate inclement weather conditions across the Gulf of Alaska including the Kenai Peninsula, Turnagain Arm, Prince William Sound and Kodiak Island for the next couple of days.

For the extended forecast, Saturday through Wednesday, the last in a group of storms will make landfall along the Gulf Coast on Saturday night through Sunday evening. This will bring another bout of heavy coastal rain and strong winds to the coast, with lighter rain inland. The track of these storms will generally keep Southwest Alaska and the Bering Sea away from impacts of these systems. Expect rainy and cloudy weather to persist through Tuesday, with a brief period of high pressure and drying on Tuesday night before the next Bering Sea storm quickly moves into Southwest Alaska on Wednesday. High pressure over the middle of the state of Alaska is likely, while storms look to finally get held to the south of the Gulf of Alaska by mid to late week from high pressure diverting storm flow elsewhere. Kodiak will continue to see wetter weather but this new weather pattern will allow for cooler air to move down from the Interior and should dry out Southcentral and the Gulf Coast for Friday