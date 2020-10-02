Police clear area near Fairview apartment complex

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage police have cleared the area near an apartment complex in Fairview after responding to a disturbance call Friday morning.

Patrol division officers responded to the complex, on Nelchina Street, around 7:30 a.m., according to a community alert sent around 11 a.m. that said a man had barricaded himself inside an apartment and was believed to be armed.

East 14th Avenue was temporarily closed between Medfra and Nelchina streets as officers worked to secure the area and negotiators attempted to speak with the man. People were asked to avoid the area until further notice.

An updated alert sent just before 12:30 p.m. said police had cleared the area and the road was reopened.

