State legislative leaders ask Dunleavy not to help Pebble

(AP) - Two Alaska legislative leaders have called on the state’s governor to stop help the development of a proposed copper and gold mine.

House Speaker Bryce Edgmon and Rep. Louise Stutes wrote to Republican Gov. Mike Dunleavy about the Pebble Mine project.

The legislators say the administration should not provide state land for a mitigation plan that developers hope will lead to a federal permit for the open-pit mine. The letter cites Dunleavy’s past assistance to Pebble Limited Partnership and recordings of Pebble CEO Tom Collier boasting about his relationship with the governor.

Collier resigned after the recordings were released.

