UAA volleyball to play in spring; winter sports start pushed to mid-January

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Great Northwest Athletic Conference CEO board approved plans on Friday for fall sports to play in the spring, and winter sports to start after Jan. 7. This means the University of Alaska Anchorage volleyball team will play in the spring after its normal season was delayed this fall due to COVID-19. The GNAC also announced it is still working on a “best path forward” for a spring 2021 cross-country season.

The conference wrote in a press release that it felt a delay to the start of the season will allow schools in the GNAC to better follow city and state guidelines. The NCAA recently released its set of core principles for college basketball programs that are intended to be a resource for schools playing during the COVID-19 pandemic.

UAA’s GNAC winter sports include men’s basketball, women’s basketball and indoor track and field. The GNAC will not have a conference championship for indoor track and field due to a lack of championship-caliber facilities since the Ford Idaho Center in Nampa isn’t a track and field venue anymore.

