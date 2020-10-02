Advertisement

UAA volleyball to play in spring; winter sports start pushed to mid-January

The University of Alaska Anchorage logo at the Alaska Airlines Center
The University of Alaska Anchorage logo at the Alaska Airlines Center(KTUU)
By Patrick Enslow
Published: Oct. 2, 2020 at 3:22 PM AKDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Great Northwest Athletic Conference CEO board approved plans on Friday for fall sports to play in the spring, and winter sports to start after Jan. 7. This means the University of Alaska Anchorage volleyball team will play in the spring after its normal season was delayed this fall due to COVID-19. The GNAC also announced it is still working on a “best path forward” for a spring 2021 cross-country season.

The conference wrote in a press release that it felt a delay to the start of the season will allow schools in the GNAC to better follow city and state guidelines. The NCAA recently released its set of core principles for college basketball programs that are intended to be a resource for schools playing during the COVID-19 pandemic.

UAA’s GNAC winter sports include men’s basketball, women’s basketball and indoor track and field. The GNAC will not have a conference championship for indoor track and field due to a lack of championship-caliber facilities since the Ford Idaho Center in Nampa isn’t a track and field venue anymore.

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Economy

COVID-19 pandemic hits Alaska seafood industry with lower prices

Updated: 14 minutes ago
|
By Grant Robinson
The industry is now dealing with depressed prices for seafood products.

News

Anchorage moves into ‘red level’ with rising COVID-19 cases

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Gilbert Cordova
The municipality said rising case numbers have pushed Anchorage into a red level.

News

Police clear area near Fairview apartment complex

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Elizabeth Roman
Anchorage police responded to an apartment complex in Fairview for a disturbance call.

News

Anchorage School Board member Starr Marsett submits resignation letter

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Gilbert Cordova
Anchorage School Board member Starr Marsett announced her resignation Thursday.

Latest News

News

Alaska senators react to President Trump testing positive for COVID-19

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Gilbert Cordova
Alaska Sens. Lisa Murkowski and Dan Sullivan took to Twitter Friday following the announcement that President Donald Trump and Melania Trump both tested positive for COVID-19.

News

State legislative leaders ask Dunleavy not to help Pebble

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Two Alaska legislative leaders have called on the state’s governor to stop help the development of a proposed copper and gold mine.

News

Official: Alaska hospitals reaching coronavirus space limits

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
An Alaska health care company official says the state may have reached the limit of hospital space available for care of people infected with COVID-19.

News

Hundreds receive free flu shot at drive-thru clinic

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Dave Leval
Alaska Regional Hospital offers free flu shots during drive-thru clinics

News

ASD cancels region tennis, varsity football games due to COVID-19 exposure

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Patrick Enslow
These latest changes to tennis and football come hours after ASD announced it would pause the volleyball season for two weeks due to COVID-19 cases.

News

Permanent Fund loses value after bad market year and draw for state spending

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Sean Maguire
The Permanent Fund will provide more revenue to the state than it made in earnings over the last fiscal year, according to the latest financial report from the Alaska Permanent Fund Corp.