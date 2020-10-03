Advertisement

1 new death, 133 new COVID-19 cases reported Saturday

(MGN)
By Cheyenne Mathews
Published: Oct. 3, 2020 at 1:04 PM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Alaska is on its 10th straight day of seeing 100-plus new cases of COVID-19. On Saturday, the Department of Health and Social Services reported a new death, bringing the state total of deaths to 58.

The state said the woman who died was a Juneau resident in her 60s.

In its weekly update for Sept. 20-26, DHSS said Alaska has surpassed Wyoming in the total number of deaths but has the fewest COVID-19 deaths per capita for a U.S. state.

On Saturday, DHSS reported 133 new COVID-19 cases. Of those, only two are nonresidents. One was reported in Juneau in the mining industry and the other is unknown and under investigation.

There have been a total of 8,217 COVID-19 cases in residents and another 970 in nonresidents. The daily rise in cases over the past two weeks has kept the state at a high alert level.

In the last week alone, 18,517 COVID-19 tests have been conducted. DHSS said the average percentage of daily positive tests for that time period is 3.74%. A total of 473,256 tests have been conducted in Alaska, although this number does not reflect a new individual for each test.

Since the first cases of COVID-19 were reported in Alaska, at least 300 people have been hospitalized with the virus, DHSS said. Currently, 28 people are hospitalized with COVID-19, and an additional 11 people are hospitalized and suspected of having the virus. Five of the hospitalized COVID-19 patients are on a ventilator.

Resident cases were reported in these communities:

  • Anchorage: 68
  • Fairbanks: 20
  • North Pole: Eight
  • Wasilla: Nine
  • Eagle River: Five
  • Palmer: Five
  • Utqiagvik: Four
  • Chugiak: Three
  • Aleutians East Borough: Two
  • Juneau: Two
  • Bristol Bay and Lake and Peninsula Boroughs: One
  • Cordova: One
  • Delta Junction: One
  • Kenai: One
  • Sitka: One

