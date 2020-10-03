1 new death, 133 new COVID-19 cases reported Saturday
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Alaska is on its 10th straight day of seeing 100-plus new cases of COVID-19. On Saturday, the Department of Health and Social Services reported a new death, bringing the state total of deaths to 58.
The state said the woman who died was a Juneau resident in her 60s.
In its weekly update for Sept. 20-26, DHSS said Alaska has surpassed Wyoming in the total number of deaths but has the fewest COVID-19 deaths per capita for a U.S. state.
On Saturday, DHSS reported 133 new COVID-19 cases. Of those, only two are nonresidents. One was reported in Juneau in the mining industry and the other is unknown and under investigation.
There have been a total of 8,217 COVID-19 cases in residents and another 970 in nonresidents. The daily rise in cases over the past two weeks has kept the state at a high alert level.
In the last week alone, 18,517 COVID-19 tests have been conducted. DHSS said the average percentage of daily positive tests for that time period is 3.74%. A total of 473,256 tests have been conducted in Alaska, although this number does not reflect a new individual for each test.
Since the first cases of COVID-19 were reported in Alaska, at least 300 people have been hospitalized with the virus, DHSS said. Currently, 28 people are hospitalized with COVID-19, and an additional 11 people are hospitalized and suspected of having the virus. Five of the hospitalized COVID-19 patients are on a ventilator.
Resident cases were reported in these communities:
- Anchorage: 68
- Fairbanks: 20
- North Pole: Eight
- Wasilla: Nine
- Eagle River: Five
- Palmer: Five
- Utqiagvik: Four
- Chugiak: Three
- Aleutians East Borough: Two
- Juneau: Two
- Bristol Bay and Lake and Peninsula Boroughs: One
- Cordova: One
- Delta Junction: One
- Kenai: One
- Sitka: One
Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserved.