Advertisement

Alaska conservationists urge officials to halt wolf hunting

Romeo, a black wolf without a pack is shown patrolling the Mendenhall Glacier in Juneau, Alaska on March 16, 2008. (AP Photo/Steve Quinn)
Romeo, a black wolf without a pack is shown patrolling the Mendenhall Glacier in Juneau, Alaska on March 16, 2008. (AP Photo/Steve Quinn)(Steve Quinn | AP)
By AP
Published: Oct. 3, 2020 at 2:40 PM AKDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JUNEAU, Alaska - Alaska conservationists are urging state and federal officials not to reopen wolf hunting season around Prince of Wales Island.

CoastAlaska reports conservationists are asking officials to allow the population of wolves to recover from last season’s record harvest.

The U.S. Forest Service had postponed the federal subsistence wolf season until Oct. 31. The state’s hunting season for wolves is scheduled to open two weeks afterward.

State and federal managers eliminated the harvest limit in 2019, which has resulted in a record 165 wolves hunted or trapped since then. A 2018 estimate said wolves native to the surrounding archipelago have a population of about 170.

Latest News

News

Alaskans react to president testing positive for coronavirus

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Beth Verge
Alaskans reacted Friday to the news of the president's positive coronavirus test.

Investigative

Dunleavy stays silent on AG scandal as nonpartisan legal opinion confirms he could answer questions

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Daniella Rivera
Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy continues to insist Alaska law prevents him from talking about how he handled misconduct by the state’s top law enforcement official, even after the release of a nonpartisan legal opinion confirming the law does not require his silence.

News

Electric Vehicle Incentives in Alaska

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
New EV charging stations are popping as part of a new program from one local utility, the latest is at the Dimond Center in South Anchorage.

News

Alaska Native plants provide food, medicine

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Lauren Maxwell
Meda DeWitt says native plants can provide everything from food to medicine, and she's urging people to grow more of them.

Latest News

News

Flat budget and a full PFD would leave Alaska with $2.4 billion deficit, Legislative Finance Division says

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Sean Maguire
The Alaska Legislature would be $2.4 billion in deficit if it chooses to pass a full statutory Permanent Fund dividend and a relatively flat operating budget, according to data from the nonpartisan Legislative Finance Division.

News

Statewide Buy Alaska Program aims to give small businesses a boost

Updated: 22 hours ago
The COVID-19 pandemic has done a number on many small businesses, so several organizations have come together to focus on a single goal—encouraging Alaskans to support the businesses that are the backbone of our communities by buying local. It's called the statewide Buy Alaska Program.

Economy

COVID-19 pandemic hits Alaska seafood industry with lower prices

Updated: Oct. 2, 2020 at 3:30 PM AKDT
|
By Grant Robinson
The industry is now dealing with depressed prices for seafood products.

News

UAA volleyball to play in spring; winter sports start pushed to mid-January

Updated: Oct. 2, 2020 at 3:22 PM AKDT
|
By Patrick Enslow
The GNAC announced it will push fall sports to a spring season, and winter sports will start after Jan. 7.

News

Anchorage moves into ‘red level’ with rising COVID-19 cases

Updated: Oct. 2, 2020 at 2:17 PM AKDT
|
By Gilbert Cordova
The municipality said rising case numbers have pushed Anchorage into a red level.

News

Police clear area near Fairview apartment complex

Updated: Oct. 2, 2020 at 12:30 PM AKDT
|
By Elizabeth Roman
Anchorage police responded to an apartment complex in Fairview for a disturbance call.