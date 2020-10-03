Alaska Native plants provide food, medicine

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - For most, the gardening season has already ended but Meda DeWitt, an expert on traditional uses for native plants, said there is always something to harvest if you know where to look.

DeWitt is Tlingit. She grew up in Southeast Alaska where harvesting seasonally was a way of life for her family. As an Alaska Native, DeWitt said she has a deep respect for the land and living on it sustainably, but she also thinks anyone can learn more about the natural environment, including the potential of native plants.

“When we start valuing our native plants, it’s putting us back into a right relationship,” she said.

DeWitt said many Alaska plants can be used for medicine or food, although she cautioned that people considering using plants medicinally should consult their doctor first.

Some of the plants she values are growing in a traditional healing garden DeWitt planted at the Alaska Native Heritage Center. The garden includes silver leaf. DeWitt said the plant’s leaves can be used to make a medicinal tea while its roots are tasty when steamed.

“They’re kind of in the sweet potato family because they do taste delicious,” she said. “And they have a nutty sweet flavor to them.”

DeWitt thinks Alaskans would be wise to grow their own native plants and become more self-sufficient in general.

“You are cultivating naturally growing plants," DeWitt said. "You are creating a relationship with the environment.”

DeWitt said the benefits from native plants are available throughout the year. She said people who are interested in learning more can consult with local tribes, consider taking a class through Alaska Pacific University or get information from sources like the University of Alaska Fairbanks Cooperative Extension Service.

