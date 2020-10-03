Advertisement

Doctors in Congress weigh in on President Trump’s COVID-19 battle

By Alana Austin
Published: Oct. 3, 2020 at 11:52 AM AKDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) -- As President Donald Trump battles COVID-19, lawmakers who are physicians are weighing in on his condition. There are 17 doctors on Capitol Hill, and Washington News Bureau Reporter Alana Austin checks in with two of them for their take. Both of these doctors have recovered from the virus themselves.

The president arrived at Walter Reed medical center in Maryland Friday, as a medical team closely monitors his condition. The commander-in-chief is taking experimental COVID-19 drugs Remdesivir and Regeneron, a cocktail intended to reduce the viral load for quicker recovery.

“Why they’re giving him the Regeneron, the antibodies, is you don’t want it to go to your heart or the lung so that you can’t breathe," explained Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-LA). “That’s what you’re really concerned about,” Cassidy added.

Cassidy is a gastroenterologist who recovered from COVID this summer. He says the president’s health must be taken seriously.

“I’m speaking now as a physician. He’s older and he’s heavy. And both of those are major risk factors for having more complications," said Cassidy.

Florida GOP Congressman Neal Dunn – a surgeon – also overcame the virus earlier this year. After studying epidemiology for decades, he says the breakthroughs in treating this virus - and the ongoing development of a vaccine - are remarkable.

“The treatments are so much better now than they were just a month ago," said Rep. Neal Dunn (R-FL).

Dunn – a big supporter of Trump – says he’s a fighter and optimistic about the President’s recovery..

“I wish I had half his energy," said Dunn. “I feel really comfortable that he’s going to get good, aggressive proactive treatment, and he’ll be back in the lists ready to fight again."

With the president sidelined – and several of his top allies also testing positive for the virus – this does put a damper on the campaign schedule. Election Day is in a month and early voting is already underway in many states.

At this point, Vice President Mike Pence has tested negative for COVID-19 and his debate against Democratic Senator Kamala Harris is still set to go on next week.

The president’s next debate against former Vice President Joe Biden is also still scheduled to go on at this point. That event is less than two weeks away in Miami.

Copyright 2020 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

State

Lawsuit challenges witness requirement for state’s absentee ballots

Updated: Oct. 1, 2020 at 4:58 PM AKDT
|
By Beth Verge
Arguments over a lawsuit filed by several Alaskan groups, alleging that a state witness requirement for absentee ballots places unconstitutional burdens on voters, were heard in Superior Court Thursday afternoon.

Politics

‘The obvious starting point is muting microphones’: Seawolf debate coach says of presidential debate

Updated: Sep. 30, 2020 at 5:03 PM AKDT
|
By Rebecca Palsha
For some insight on what went wrong and how things got out of control so quickly Alaska’s News Source spoke with the University of Alaska Anchorage Seawolf Debate Director Steve Johnson.

Politics

Assembly to vote on CARES Act money redistribution

Updated: Sep. 28, 2020 at 10:22 PM AKDT
|
By Matt Leseman
The ordinance would appropriate the money, but the actual programs will likely stay the same.

Coronavirus

150 million rapid COVID-19 tests are being deployed across America

Updated: Sep. 28, 2020 at 5:35 PM AKDT
|
150 million rapid COVID-19 tests are being deployed across America.

Politics

Local lawmakers react to U.S. Supreme Court nominee

Updated: Sep. 26, 2020 at 4:26 PM AKDT
|
By Marlise Irby
On Saturday President Trump nominated Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court. Following the announcement, local lawmakers in Alaska reacted.

Latest News

Politics

Libertarian Party candidate’s affiliation now listed on sample Alaska ballot as lawsuit is filed

Updated: Sep. 25, 2020 at 7:56 PM AKDT
|
By Cheyenne Mathews and Sean Maguire
A candidate for the Alaska House of Representatives is suing the Division of Elections for omitting his status as a member of the Alaska Libertarian Party on the general election ballot.

News

As Pebble Partnership plugs away at obtaining permits, opponents demand reconsideration

Updated: Sep. 24, 2020 at 1:13 PM AKDT
|
By Beth Verge
As the Pebble Partnership hunts for a new CEO, opponents of the mine maintain a change in leadership does little to alleviate problems with the project and company.

Candidates

State sends out 135 absentee ballots with wrong candidate listed

Updated: Sep. 22, 2020 at 7:52 AM AKDT
|
By Matt Leseman
The ballots listed a candidate who withdrew in August and did not list their replacement.

Politics

Senator Murkowski releases statement on Ginsburg replacement process

Updated: Sep. 20, 2020 at 11:34 AM AKDT
|
By Marlise Irby
GOP hopeful Supreme Court battle will help shift election

Politics

Alaska lawmakers respond to Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s death

Updated: Sep. 18, 2020 at 5:29 PM AKDT
|
By Cheyenne Mathews
The justice died at 87 years old.

Politics

‘There will be no politics’: President Trump tweets about Pebble Mine review

Updated: Sep. 16, 2020 at 7:15 PM AKDT
|
By Cheyenne Mathews
Trump's latest tweet on Alaska was about Pebble Mine.