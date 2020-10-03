Advertisement

State reports 132 new COVID-19 cases, including group at Fairbanks Youth Facility

(MGN)
By Cheyenne Mathews
Published: Oct. 2, 2020 at 4:22 PM AKDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Alaska is on its ninth straight day of reporting 100-plus new cases of COVID-19. On Friday, the Department of Health and Social Services' COVID-19 dashboard showed there were 132 new cases in the state. Of those cases, 130 were in residents and two were in nonresidents.

The nonresident cases were reported in Fairbanks and Anchorage but both cases are under investigation for purpose of visit.

In the DHSS case summary for Friday, the department noted three staff and one youth have tested positive for COVID-19 at the Fairbanks Youth Facility. This brings the total identified cases of the virus at the facility to four.

The Fairbanks Youth Facility protocol is to test admitted residents for the virus in addition to a 14-day quarantine. No visitors are allowed at this time.

DHSS said all other youth have been tested for the virus and received negative results.

Anchorage alone had 56 new cases reported Friday, with 61 cases in the municipality. The rise in virus cases has pushed the municipality into a red alert level, municipal officials said at a press conference Friday.

The total number of resident cases is 8,074 and an additional 966 nonresidents have had the virus in Alaska. There are 3,941 active cases of COVID-19 in the state.

A total of 298 people have been hospitalized with the virus, DHSS said. Currently, 29 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 and another 12 are hospitalized and suspected of having the virus. Six people are on a ventilator with COVID-19.

No new deaths were reported Friday. Since COVID-19 was reported in Alaska, 57 people with the virus have died.

Resident cases reported in these communities:

  • Municipality of Anchorage: 61
  • Kenai Peninsula Borough: Six
  • Kodiak: Two
  • Denali Borough: One
  • Fairbanks North Star Borough: 32
  • Yukon-Koyukuk Census Area: Two
  • Matanuska-Susitna Borough: Five
  • Nome Census Area: Three
  • Utqiagvik: Five
  • Northwest Arctic Borough: Five
  • Juneau: Two
  • Petersburg: One
  • Craig: One
  • Bethel Census Area: Three
  • Unknown: One

