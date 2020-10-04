Advertisement

143 new COVID-19 cases reported Sunday

(MGN)
By Cheyenne Mathews
Published: Oct. 4, 2020 at 11:20 AM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Alaska is on its 11th straight day of seeing 100-plus COVID-19 cases. On Sunday, initial data from the Department of Health and Social Services coronavirus dashboard shows 143 new COVID-19 cases with one nonresident case reported in Anchorage.

No new deaths were reported Sunday leaving the total number of COVID-19 deaths at 58.

Almost all of the cases were reported within the communities of Anchorage, with 78, and Fairbanks, with 40 new cases.

Resident cases were reported in these communities:

  • Municipality of Anchorage: 81
  • Kenai Peninsula Borough: Three
  • Fairbanks North Star Borough: 43
  • Southeast Fairbanks Census Area: Four
  • Matanuska-Susitna Borough: Eight
  • Utqiagvik: One
  • Kotzebue: One
  • Juneau: One
Previous 100-plus COVID-19 cases days
Oct. 3: 133 new COVID-19 cases, 1 new death
Oct. 2: 132 new COVID-19 cases
Oct. 1: 136 new COVID-19 cases, 1 new death
Sept. 30: 108 new COVID-19 cases
Sept. 29: 120 new COVID-19 cases
Sept. 28: 117 new COVID-19 cases
Sept. 27: 113 new COVID-19 cases, 4 new deaths
Sept. 26: 116 new COVID-19 cases
Sept. 25: 128 new COVID-19 cases, 6 deaths
Sept. 24: 142 new COVID-19 cases, 1 new death

Editor’s Note: This report is based on initial data from the DHSS coronavirus dashboard. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

AP source: Titans have 2 new positives, none for rest of NFL

Updated: 19 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Another Tennessee Titans player and another staff member have tested positive for the coronavirus, while the rest of the NFL returned no new positives on Sunday, a person familiar with the situation told The Associated Press.

Coronavirus

Doctors: Trump’s blood oxygen level dropped twice recently

Updated: 29 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
President Donald Trump’s blood oxygen level dropped suddenly twice in recent days, but he “has continued to improve” since then, the White House physician said Sunday.

National Politics

Doctors give update on Trump's condition

Updated: 32 minutes ago
|
Doctors give update Sunday on President Trump's treatment for coronavirus.

Coronavirus

Pope: Market capitalism has failed in pandemic, needs reform

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Pope Francis says the coronavirus pandemic has proven that the “magic theories” of market capitalism have failed and that the world needs a new type of politics that promotes dialogue and solidarity and rejects war at all costs.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Regal Cinemas owner may close US locations after Bond film delay

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Cinema chain Cineworld said Sunday it is considering closing all its movie theaters in Britain and the United States, after the postponement of the new James Bond film left a big hole in schedules.

Coronavirus

COVID-19 cases rise in at least 24 states as experts warn of winter surge

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
Experts say wearing face masks is the most powerful tool against the coronavirus until there's a vaccine. They also recommend social distancing and washing your hands often.

National

SCOTUS nomination event at White House likely superspreader event

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
At least eight people who attended the event, including President Donald Trump, are confirmed to have been infected by the coronavirus.

National Politics

Trump 'not out of the woods' after COVID-19 hospitalization but team optimistic

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
Doctors say the president has made "substantial progress." He took Regeneron's experimental antibody cocktail and two doses of the therapeutic remdesivir.

Coronavirus

Trump said to be improving but next 48 hours ‘critical’; new hospital video released

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The White House said Trump’s expected stay of “a few days” at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center was precautionary and that he would continue to work from the hospital’s presidential suite.

Coronavirus

Virus spreads on panel handling Supreme Court nomination

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Two Republican members of the Senate Judiciary Committee have tested positive for the coronavirus, raising questions about the timing of Supreme Court confirmation hearings for Judge Amy Coney Barrett and whether additional senators may have been exposed.