143 new COVID-19 cases reported Sunday

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Alaska is on its 11th straight day of seeing 100-plus COVID-19 cases. On Sunday, initial data from the Department of Health and Social Services coronavirus dashboard shows 143 new COVID-19 cases with one nonresident case reported in Anchorage.

No new deaths were reported Sunday leaving the total number of COVID-19 deaths at 58.

Almost all of the cases were reported within the communities of Anchorage, with 78, and Fairbanks, with 40 new cases.

Resident cases were reported in these communities:

Municipality of Anchorage: 81

Kenai Peninsula Borough: Three

Fairbanks North Star Borough: 43

Southeast Fairbanks Census Area: Four

Matanuska-Susitna Borough: Eight

Utqiagvik: One

Kotzebue: One

Juneau: One

Editor’s Note: This report is based on initial data from the DHSS coronavirus dashboard. Check back for updates.

