143 new COVID-19 cases reported Sunday
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Alaska is on its 11th straight day of seeing 100-plus COVID-19 cases. On Sunday, initial data from the Department of Health and Social Services coronavirus dashboard shows 143 new COVID-19 cases with one nonresident case reported in Anchorage.
No new deaths were reported Sunday leaving the total number of COVID-19 deaths at 58.
Almost all of the cases were reported within the communities of Anchorage, with 78, and Fairbanks, with 40 new cases.
Resident cases were reported in these communities:
- Municipality of Anchorage: 81
- Kenai Peninsula Borough: Three
- Fairbanks North Star Borough: 43
- Southeast Fairbanks Census Area: Four
- Matanuska-Susitna Borough: Eight
- Utqiagvik: One
- Kotzebue: One
- Juneau: One
Previous 100-plus COVID-19 cases days
Editor’s Note: This report is based on initial data from the DHSS coronavirus dashboard. Check back for updates.
