ACS’s Tristian Merchant captures Region III cross-country title in record setting fashion

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage Christian Schools Tristian Merchant established himself as Alaska’s fastest high school runner with times that rival the nation’s best. The ACS senior won the Region III boys 5-kilometer championship race in 14 minutes, 41.4 seconds Saturday at Palmer High School breaking his previous course record. Merchant’s time on Saturday ranked third in the nation, according to Athletic.net. In September, he briefly held the top time in the nation recording a time of 14 minutes 45.2 seconds at the ACS invitational.

