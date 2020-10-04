Clouds, rain, showers and maybe a few sunny breaks

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The clouds stick around Southcentral tomorrow and Prince William Sound should expect to see more rain and showers on Sunday. Anchorage could see a few breaks in the clouds early in the day but overall clouds and a slight chance of showers are the forecast for Sunday.

The Panhandle is also expected to see heavy rain for Sunday through Monday night. Juneau could see two to three inches of rain during that 48-hour period. The northeast gulf coastal areas will see the heaviest rain with Yakutat expected to see three to four inches.

Parts of the Interior to the West Coast including Fairbanks, Nome and McGrath will likely see a bit of sunshine on Sunday.

