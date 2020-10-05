A large storm moves into the Bering, a break from the rain for Anchorage

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A large storm system is moving into the Bering Sea Sunday night. The front will swing through the Aleutians and is expected to impact western Alaska by midweek. This storm is expected to bring winds 50 to 60 mph to the West Coast as well as surf 1-3 feet above normal high tide.

The front from that storm will swing through the Gulf of Alaska and impact most of the southern coastal areas for Southcentral and Southeast. Anchorage isn’t expected to feel much influence from this system. The forecast for Anchorage shows minimal chances of rain for the next seven days though the clouds will mostly stick around.

