Advertisement

A large storm moves into the Bering, a break from the rain for Anchorage

By Tracy Sinclare
Published: Oct. 4, 2020 at 10:40 PM AKDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A large storm system is moving into the Bering Sea Sunday night. The front will swing through the Aleutians and is expected to impact western Alaska by midweek. This storm is expected to bring winds 50 to 60 mph to the West Coast as well as surf 1-3 feet above normal high tide.

The front from that storm will swing through the Gulf of Alaska and impact most of the southern coastal areas for Southcentral and Southeast. Anchorage isn’t expected to feel much influence from this system. The forecast for Anchorage shows minimal chances of rain for the next seven days though the clouds will mostly stick around.

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Weather

Sunday Evening Weather

Updated: 29 minutes ago
A large storm is moving into western Alaska by midweek.

Forecast

Clouds, rain, showers and maybe a few sunny breaks

Updated: Oct. 3, 2020 at 6:31 PM AKDT
|
By Tracy Sinclare
Another round of heavy rain starts in the Panhandle and more rain is expected for Prince William Sound on Sunday.

Forecast

Saturday Evening Weather

Updated: Oct. 3, 2020 at 6:22 PM AKDT

Forecast

Windy and wet October weather for the weekend

Updated: Oct. 2, 2020 at 8:59 PM AKDT
|
By Jackie Purcell
The stormy weather rolls right into the weekend.

Latest News

Forecast

Rain has lessened in Anchorage but the winds will not go away

Updated: Oct. 2, 2020 at 12:26 PM AKDT
|
By Howie Gordon
Rain has lessened in Anchorage but the winds will not go away

Forecast

High winds and heavy rains prompt warnings and advisories in southcentral Alaska.

Updated: Oct. 1, 2020 at 8:40 PM AKDT
|
By Jackie Purcell
Brace yourselves, a high wind warning for Turnagain Arm and higher elevations of the Anchorage hillside goes into effect at 4 am East to Southeast wind gusts could be between 70-80 mph.

Forecast

Anchorage rain chances lessen on Thursday, but the winds keep on blowing in the 30 mph range and up to 50 mph wind gusts along Turnagain Arm and in higher elevations

Updated: Oct. 1, 2020 at 12:57 PM AKDT
|
By Howie Gordon
Anchorage rain chances lessen on Thursday, but the winds keep on blowing in the 30 mph range and up to 50 mph wind gusts along Turnagain Arm and in higher elevations

Forecast

A series of impressive fall storms pushes across the state.

Updated: Sep. 30, 2020 at 8:28 PM AKDT
|
By Jackie Purcell
Southern Alaska is seeing a parade of low pressure systems that are packing a punch with high winds and heavy rain as the month of September comes to a close.

Forecast

Storms return on Wednesday delivering rain and strong winds

Updated: Sep. 30, 2020 at 12:28 PM AKDT
|
By Howie Gordon
Storms return on Wednesday delivering rain and strong winds with potential wind gusts up to 55 mph along Turnagain Arm and higher elevations

Forecast

Tuesday could be the nicest day of the week as the sun looks to peek out before rain showers return overnight

Updated: Sep. 29, 2020 at 12:05 PM AKDT
|
By Howie Gordon
Tuesday could be the nicest day of the week as the sun looks to peek out before rain showers return overnight