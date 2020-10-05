Advertisement

Alaska Center for the Performing Arts shows coming to the small screen

Streaming equipment on its way
The Atwood Concert Hall in October. The only people who have been inside in months are the staff and select guests.
The Atwood Concert Hall in October. The only people who have been inside in months are the staff and select guests.(Taylor Clark)
By Taylor Clark
Published: Oct. 5, 2020 at 9:30 AM AKDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - There haven’t been any performances at the Alaska Center for the Performing Arts in quite some time, but president Codie Costello said the theatre has been busy on a number of projects all the same. The latest, once the equipment arrives, could change the way the performances are seen from here on out, or at least where they’re seen from.

With some help from a roughly $66,000 grant from Conocophillips, APAC will soon be able to live-stream all the performances. Not just in the Atwood Concert Hall either, the Discovery and Sydney Laurence Theatres will have them too.

Costello said this project is going to do wonders for accessibility; both while the pandemic continues and afterward. Once installed, anyone with enough internet access will be able to purchase a streamed performance ticket. Obviously, that goes for folks throughout the state, but she said it can definitely go further.

They are running into a speed bump. In a time when most meetings happen online, and streaming performances becoming more popular than ever, the gear they’re ordering is in high demand.

"There are people all across the country and the world looking to get this equipment to develop solutions for their spaces and their art forms just like we are. So there are some things on backorder, but we are working quickly,” she said.

They aren’t too sure how long it will be before they have the systems up and running, but they’re already starting to brainstorm how they’re going to use it.

Costello said the engineers behind it aren’t planning to set up a single camera pointed at the stage from the center. That’s only one of the angles they’re thinking.

She said they plan on using parts of the theatres off to the sides of the stage, perhaps some from the upper levels, and one large shot from further back in the middle of the theatre. This will allow them to capture the performance from different angles and add some production value.

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Community

Is the side of Alaska Center for the Performing Arts a public forum? Black Lives Matter banner may have made it one, ombudsman says

Updated: Oct. 3, 2020 at 8:48 AM AKDT
|
By Matt Leseman
The city's Ombudsman believes allowing a non-municipal banner unrelated to the Alaska Center for the Performing Arts shows may have created a public forum.

Community

Fairbanks one-year-old receives $25,000 scholarship

Updated: Oct. 2, 2020 at 4:57 PM AKDT
|
By Alex Bengel
Boon Branson was selected to receive a $25,000 scholarship from Alaska 529.

Community

Alaska mermaid makes a big splash

Updated: Oct. 2, 2020 at 7:20 AM AKDT
|
By Taylor Clark
LilyBean is the one and only Alaskan Mermaid, who's got a story of hope and never giving up that she's telling children all over Alaska.

Halloween

Halloween store predicts a robust holiday

Updated: Oct. 1, 2020 at 6:39 PM AKDT
|
By Lauren Maxwell
The Party World manager says there are several reasons he thinks Halloween will be big including the fact that it falls on a Saturday.

Latest News

Community

New Mural Goes up At Anchorage Museum’s Seed Lab

Updated: Oct. 1, 2020 at 6:22 PM AKDT
The artwork is formatted as a series of stained glass windows. The message revealed in the images is one of environmental awareness.

Community

Camp Fire Alaska prepping for before and after school

Updated: Sep. 30, 2020 at 7:05 AM AKDT
|
By Taylor Clark
With ASD's return to school plan, Camp Fire Alaska is getting ready to be there before and after school.

Community

Taphouse with Anchorage roots opening downtown

Updated: Sep. 29, 2020 at 7:02 PM AKDT
|
By Rachel McPherron and Marlise Irby
The story about how Tent City Taphouse got its name and what new flair they are bringing to Downtown Anchorage

Community

Soldotna boy starts fishy YouTube challenge for local food bank

Updated: Sep. 29, 2020 at 7:00 AM AKDT
|
By Taylor Clark
Tristen Barnes is a kid with a big internet dream, a strong stomach for fish, and a good heart for trying to help the hungry in his own way.

Community

’Exposure they deserve’: food reviewer takes bite out of COVID negativity

Updated: Sep. 28, 2020 at 8:52 AM AKDT
|
By Taylor Clark
The pandemic has been an absolute blight on the restaurant industry. In Anchorage, there's a new kind of economic stimulus for them going around who goes by Justin Williams.

Community

Special Olympics Alaska launches Unified Sports Night every Wednesday evening

Updated: Sep. 26, 2020 at 6:32 PM AKDT
|
By Jeremy Kashatok
It's the first of ten virtual streams featuring a different activity every week.