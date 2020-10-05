Alaska Center for the Performing Arts shows coming to the small screen

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - There haven’t been any performances at the Alaska Center for the Performing Arts in quite some time, but president Codie Costello said the theatre has been busy on a number of projects all the same. The latest, once the equipment arrives, could change the way the performances are seen from here on out, or at least where they’re seen from.

With some help from a roughly $66,000 grant from Conocophillips, APAC will soon be able to live-stream all the performances. Not just in the Atwood Concert Hall either, the Discovery and Sydney Laurence Theatres will have them too.

Costello said this project is going to do wonders for accessibility; both while the pandemic continues and afterward. Once installed, anyone with enough internet access will be able to purchase a streamed performance ticket. Obviously, that goes for folks throughout the state, but she said it can definitely go further.

They are running into a speed bump. In a time when most meetings happen online, and streaming performances becoming more popular than ever, the gear they’re ordering is in high demand.

"There are people all across the country and the world looking to get this equipment to develop solutions for their spaces and their art forms just like we are. So there are some things on backorder, but we are working quickly,” she said.

They aren’t too sure how long it will be before they have the systems up and running, but they’re already starting to brainstorm how they’re going to use it.

Costello said the engineers behind it aren’t planning to set up a single camera pointed at the stage from the center. That’s only one of the angles they’re thinking.

She said they plan on using parts of the theatres off to the sides of the stage, perhaps some from the upper levels, and one large shot from further back in the middle of the theatre. This will allow them to capture the performance from different angles and add some production value.

