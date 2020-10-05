Alaska COVID-19 cases spike with 197 reported Monday

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Department of Health and Social Services is reporting the largest single-day increase in COVID-19 cases in Alaska since the pandemic began with 197 new cases Monday. Over 100 of those cases were reported in Anchorage alone.

This is the highest daily resident total since July, and comes almost two weeks into a streak of high case days that have kept Alaska in a high alert level.

This is the 12th consecutive day Alaska has seen 100-plus new COVID-19 cases. Of the new cases, only three were nonresidents. One nonresident case each was reported in Wasilla, Fairbanks and Anchorage.

Since COVID-19 cases were first reported in Alaska, 9,587 residents and nonresidents have tested positive for the virus. Of those, 4,074 cases are considered active and infectious, according to initial data on the DHSS coronavirus dashboard.

There were no new COVID-19 deaths reported Monday, leaving the total deaths at 58.

Resident cases were reported in these communities:

Municipality of Anchorage: 116

Kenai Peninsula Borough: Two

Kodiak: Two

Fairbanks North Star Borough: 55

Southeast Fairbanks Census Area: One

Matanuska-Susitna Borough: Eight

Nome Census Area: One

Northwest Arctic Borough: One

Juneau: Two

Yakutat plus Hoonah-Angoon: One

Bethel Census Area: Four

Kusilvak Census Area: One

Editor’s Note: This report is based on initial data. Check back for updates.

