Alaska COVID-19 cases spike with 197 reported Monday
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Department of Health and Social Services is reporting the largest single-day increase in COVID-19 cases in Alaska since the pandemic began with 197 new cases Monday. Over 100 of those cases were reported in Anchorage alone.
This is the highest daily resident total since July, and comes almost two weeks into a streak of high case days that have kept Alaska in a high alert level.
This is the 12th consecutive day Alaska has seen 100-plus new COVID-19 cases. Of the new cases, only three were nonresidents. One nonresident case each was reported in Wasilla, Fairbanks and Anchorage.
Since COVID-19 cases were first reported in Alaska, 9,587 residents and nonresidents have tested positive for the virus. Of those, 4,074 cases are considered active and infectious, according to initial data on the DHSS coronavirus dashboard.
There were no new COVID-19 deaths reported Monday, leaving the total deaths at 58.
Resident cases were reported in these communities:
- Municipality of Anchorage: 116
- Kenai Peninsula Borough: Two
- Kodiak: Two
- Fairbanks North Star Borough: 55
- Southeast Fairbanks Census Area: One
- Matanuska-Susitna Borough: Eight
- Nome Census Area: One
- Northwest Arctic Borough: One
- Juneau: Two
- Yakutat plus Hoonah-Angoon: One
- Bethel Census Area: Four
- Kusilvak Census Area: One
Editor’s Note: This report is based on initial data. Check back for updates.
