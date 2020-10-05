Advertisement

Anchorage judge pauses witness requirement for absentee ballots

But, more information is needed before the requirement is eliminated
Alaska "I voted today!" stickers
Alaska "I voted today!" stickers(KTUU)
By Sean Maguire
Published: Oct. 5, 2020 at 11:16 AM AKDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
JUNEAU, Alaska (KTUU) - An Anchorage judge has hit pause on the witness requirement on absentee ballots for the Nov. 3 general election. But, Judge Dani Crosby wants more information on how the requirement can be eliminated before the change goes into effect.

Under Alaska statute, voters must have someone 18 years or older witness them signing the envelope containing their absentee ballot. The witness must also sign the envelope themselves.

On Monday morning, a preliminary injunction was granted by Crosby waiving that requirement with a caveat: the civil rights groups that filed the suit and the State of Alaska will need to come up with a way by Tuesday afternoon that the court’s order can be implemented.

The information submitted to the court would need to describe how the Division of Elections would inform voters of the change on social media, traditional media and possibly by mail advertisements.

The American Civil Liberties Union of Alaska filed the lawsuit in September on behalf of two elderly Alaskan voters from Arctic Village. The suit alleged that a witness requirement for absentee ballots could disenfranchise the two voters who are concerned about contracting COVID-19.

Crosby agreed with the civil rights groups in her decision. “If the Witness Requirement is not eliminated, it will force Plaintiffs and other voters to choose between risking their health by coming into contact with a witness or forgo their right to vote entirely,” Crosby wrote.

Lt. Gov. Kevin Meyer had said he was unable to waive the witness requirement as it falls under an Alaska statute. He said that voters could come up with creative solutions if they were concerned about COVID-19, including having a witness watch an absentee ballot being signed through a window.

Crosby is providing the State of Alaska with an opportunity to seek for her order to be paused until it is reviewed by the Alaska Supreme Court.

Maria Bahr, a spokesperson for the Department of Law, said the department is consulting with the Division of Elections and “is evaluating the decision and considering possible options.”

