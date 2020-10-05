Advertisement

Breakfast Club: Eastern Aleutian Tribes Inc.

By Ariane Aramburo
Published: Oct. 5, 2020 at 7:40 AM AKDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Morning Edition’s Breakfast Club is back, but not in the way it was done before. Rather than delivering the breakfast goods in person, it’s being done so, virtually.

Congratulations to this week’s winner, Eastern Aleutian Tribes Inc. It provides medical, dental and behavioral health services to several Alaskan communities.

You can sign up for your chance to win by clicking here. Winners will be sent a set of breakfast coupons for a group of up to 25 people.

Winners are announced on Monday on The Morning Edition.

