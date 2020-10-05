Community helps Alaska villagers who lost power for a month

(AP) - Residents of an Alaska community have banded together to help families who lost frozen provisions when the village lost power for a month.

KYUK-AM reported donations are also arriving from outside Newtok for villagers who lost all of their subsistence harvest stored in freezers that stopped working. Newtok’s backup generator failed in late August and power was not restored until Sept. 21. Newtok Tribal Administrator Andrew John estimates at least 5,000 pounds of food were lost.

Local hunters and fishermen are working to resupply the affected families, while donations have arrived from organizations including the Food Bank of Alaska.

