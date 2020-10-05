Advertisement

Employees at Anchorage, Fairbanks airport restaurants may be laid off Oct. 15

By Dave Leval
Published: Oct. 4, 2020 at 4:27 PM AKDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Tammy and Tod Shoup are hungry and have no luck finding something to eat at Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport.

“Something to drink, something to eat, there’s nothing open,” Tammy Shoup said.

Restaurants before security have been closed since March when the company that owns them, HMSHost, first furloughed 123 workers. The Maryland-based company manages airport restaurants around the country, including Anchorage. The furloughs could become permanent, if the employees are not recalled by Oct. 15, the company said in a letter from Aug. 11.

“This is how they make their living,” said Doug Shoup. “They can’t even open the doors to make a living anymore.”

HMSHost blames the pandemic for the furloughs. COVID-19 caused a massive drop in passenger traffic at airports around the world. The closures affect 11 airport restaurants, including several on the secured side of the South and North Terminals.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has devastated the travel and restaurant industries and, unfortunately, HMSHost sits at the crossroads of both,” the company said in the August letter.

HMSHost did not return a message from Alaska’s News Source regarding the furloughed workers by the time of publication.

“The airport looks like a graveyard. There’s very few people here,” Shoup said. “Nobody’s working, you feel sorry for these people. This is their living, this is how they pay their bills.”

Fairbanks International Airport stands to lose 19 jobs if employees are not called back to work by Oct. 15.

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserved.

