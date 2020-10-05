Order in the court! Alaskan team takes 6th in mock trial at the High School National Online Tournament

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - It’s the perfect competition during this time of virtual learning and social distancing. A group of six Anchorage teens took sixth place in the recently held mock trial event known as the High School National Online Tournament.

The Anchorage Youth Court team comprised of Nathan Cho, Samantha Harkey, Dane Lester, Alexandra Mefodieva, Areli Olivares and Aveline Larroque performed admirably in a field of 60 to 70 students from around the country.

Unsurprisingly many of these young scholars have visions of legal briefs in their future.

“I want to be a lawyer, prosecutor if possible and competitions like this is going to really help me and build life experiences,” Nathan Cho said.

Aside from the resume building of it all these mock trials also sound like they’re a lot of fun.

“I’d like people to know that this online mock trial competition it’s a really incredible experience and it’s easy to get involved. It’s safe because we never meet in person and it’s just a really incredible way to keep practicing public speaking skills during the pandemic,” Aveline “Ave” Larroque said.

With few extracurricular activities available for students right now this one is tailor-made for a pandemic moment. For more information follow the hyperlinks her to the home pages of Anchorage Youth Court or High School National Online Tournament.

