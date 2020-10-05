Service High’s Alexander Maurer, Eagle River’s Emily Walsh win at Region IV cross-country championships

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Service High School’s Alexander Maurer and Eagle River High School’s Emily Walsh ran away with individual victories at Kincaid Park Saturday for the Region IV cross-country running championships.

Maurer won the boys race in a time of 15 minutes, 38 seconds helping the Cougars win a Cook Inlet Conference boys team title. The undefeated Maurer led all race but was trailed closely by second-place finisher Michael Earnhart of Chugiak.

The girls race was capped off by a close foot race between Eagle River’s Walsh and South Anchorage High School’s Ava Earl with Walsh winning by two seconds in a time of 18 minutes, 26 seconds. The Cougars also claimed the Cook Inlet Conference girls team championship led by Nowelle Spencer, who finished fourth. South placed second, and Chugiak placed third.

The top eight finishers from Saturday’s region championship races qualify for the cross-country state championships on Oct. 10 at Kincaid. Full results from Saturday’s region championship can be found here.

