Seward area hit by severe flooding due to heavy rain, winds

(AP) - Officials say the Seward area of Alaska experienced severe flooding as heavy rain and high winds hit the area over the weekend.

The Peninsula Clarion reported heavy equipment operators spent Friday and Saturday repairing berms along area waterways that were damaged or washed away as a result of rising waters. No major damage, injuries or evacuations were reported Saturday.

Berm repairs were required along Sawmill Creek, Salmon Creek, Lost Creek, Japanese Creek and Kwechak Creek.

Officials say Seward area residents living near bodies of water should continue monitoring conditions and be prepared to evacuate if necessary.

