Advertisement

Seward area hit by severe flooding due to heavy rain, winds

(KTUU)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 5, 2020 at 5:55 AM AKDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Officials say the Seward area of Alaska experienced severe flooding as heavy rain and high winds hit the area over the weekend.

The Peninsula Clarion reported heavy equipment operators spent Friday and Saturday repairing berms along area waterways that were damaged or washed away as a result of rising waters. No major damage, injuries or evacuations were reported Saturday.

Berm repairs were required along Sawmill Creek, Salmon Creek, Lost Creek, Japanese Creek and Kwechak Creek.

Officials say Seward area residents living near bodies of water should continue monitoring conditions and be prepared to evacuate if necessary.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Community helps Alaska villagers who lost power for a month

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Residents of an Alaska community have banded together to help families who lost frozen provisions when the village lost power for a month.

News

WATCH: Anchorage couple celebrates 50th wedding anniversary in style

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Kashatok
The pandemic may have stopped this couple’s original plans, but it didn’t stop the fun in celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary.

News

Anchorage couple celebrates 50th wedding anniversary in style

Updated: 11 hours ago
The pandemic may have stopped this couple's original plans, but it didn't stop the fun in celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary.

News

Service High’s Alexander Maurer, Eagle River’s Emily Walsh win at Region IV cross-country championships

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Patrick Enslow
Service High School's Alexander Maurer and Eagle River High School's Emily Walsh claimed Cook Inlet Conference region cross-country titles.

Latest News

News

Employees at Anchorage, Fairbanks airport restaurants may be laid off Oct. 15

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Dave Leval
Workers furloughed since March could permanently lose their jobs if not called back to work by Oct. 15.

News

Data shows youth suicide is higher in Alaska

Updated: Oct. 3, 2020 at 9:06 PM AKDT
|
By Kristen Durand
A recent Department of Health and Social Services report shows Alaska’s annual adolescent suicide rate is 3.2 times higher than the national average.

News

ACS’s Tristian Merchant captures Region III cross-country title in record setting fashion

Updated: Oct. 3, 2020 at 6:13 PM AKDT
|
By Patrick Enslow
Anchorage Christian Schools Tristian Merchant ran away with the Region III boys cross-country championship on Saturday breaking his previous Palmer High course record.

News

Pilot of fatal 2019 Girdwood crash had over 5 times the alcohol limit, final report states

Updated: Oct. 3, 2020 at 4:28 PM AKDT
|
By Dave Leval
Four people died when the plane slammed into Goat Mountain on Aug. 4, 2019.

News

Alaska conservationists urge officials to halt wolf hunting

Updated: Oct. 3, 2020 at 2:40 PM AKDT
|
By AP
Alaska conservationists are urging state and federal officials not to reopen wolf hunting season around Prince of Wales Island.

News

Alaskans react to president testing positive for coronavirus

Updated: Oct. 2, 2020 at 10:50 PM AKDT
|
By Beth Verge
Alaskans reacted Friday to the news of the president's positive coronavirus test.