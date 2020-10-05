Advertisement

WATCH: Anchorage couple celebrates 50th wedding anniversary in style

By Jeremy Kashatok
Published: Oct. 4, 2020 at 7:26 PM AKDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The pandemic may have stopped this couple’s original plans, but it didn’t stop the fun in celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary.

Horse drawn carriages are often seen as a winter staple in those cold months, but the Forakers traded in their warm trip to Hawaii for a ride on one when the pandemic hit.

Rodger Foraker surprised his wife, Sally, with a ride around Anchorage and an outdoor socially distanced gathering with family and friends on Saturday.

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Anchorage couple celebrates 50th wedding anniversary in style

Updated: 1 hour ago
The pandemic may have stopped this couple's original plans, but it didn't stop the fun in celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary.

News

Service High’s Alexander Maurer, Eagle River’s Emily Walsh win at Region IV cross-country championships

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Patrick Enslow
Service High School's Alexander Maurer and Eagle River High School's Emily Walsh claimed Cook Inlet Conference region cross-country titles.

News

Employees at Anchorage, Fairbanks airport restaurants may be laid off Oct. 15

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Dave Leval
Workers furloughed since March could permanently lose their jobs if not called back to work by Oct. 15.

News

Data shows youth suicide is higher in Alaska

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Kristen Durand
A recent Department of Health and Social Services report shows Alaska’s annual adolescent suicide rate is 3.2 times higher than the national average.

Latest News

News

ACS’s Tristian Merchant captures Region III cross-country title in record setting fashion

Updated: Oct. 3, 2020 at 6:13 PM AKDT
|
By Patrick Enslow
Anchorage Christian Schools Tristian Merchant ran away with the Region III boys cross-country championship on Saturday breaking his previous Palmer High course record.

News

Pilot of fatal 2019 Girdwood crash had over 5 times the alcohol limit, final report states

Updated: Oct. 3, 2020 at 4:28 PM AKDT
|
By Dave Leval
Four people died when the plane slammed into Goat Mountain on Aug. 4, 2019.

News

Alaska conservationists urge officials to halt wolf hunting

Updated: Oct. 3, 2020 at 2:40 PM AKDT
|
By AP
Alaska conservationists are urging state and federal officials not to reopen wolf hunting season around Prince of Wales Island.

News

Alaskans react to president testing positive for coronavirus

Updated: Oct. 2, 2020 at 10:50 PM AKDT
|
By Beth Verge
Alaskans reacted Friday to the news of the president's positive coronavirus test.

Investigative

Dunleavy stays silent on AG scandal as nonpartisan legal opinion confirms he could answer questions

Updated: Oct. 2, 2020 at 8:26 PM AKDT
|
By Daniella Rivera
Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy continues to insist Alaska law prevents him from talking about how he handled misconduct by the state’s top law enforcement official, even after the release of a nonpartisan legal opinion confirming the law does not require his silence.

News

Electric Vehicle Incentives in Alaska

Updated: Oct. 2, 2020 at 7:35 PM AKDT
|
New EV charging stations are popping as part of a new program from one local utility, the latest is at the Dimond Center in South Anchorage.