WATCH: Anchorage couple celebrates 50th wedding anniversary in style

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The pandemic may have stopped this couple’s original plans, but it didn’t stop the fun in celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary.

Horse drawn carriages are often seen as a winter staple in those cold months, but the Forakers traded in their warm trip to Hawaii for a ride on one when the pandemic hit.

Rodger Foraker surprised his wife, Sally, with a ride around Anchorage and an outdoor socially distanced gathering with family and friends on Saturday.

