WATCH: Anchorage couple celebrates 50th wedding anniversary in style
Published: Oct. 4, 2020 at 7:26 PM AKDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The pandemic may have stopped this couple’s original plans, but it didn’t stop the fun in celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary.
Horse drawn carriages are often seen as a winter staple in those cold months, but the Forakers traded in their warm trip to Hawaii for a ride on one when the pandemic hit.
Rodger Foraker surprised his wife, Sally, with a ride around Anchorage and an outdoor socially distanced gathering with family and friends on Saturday.
Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserved.