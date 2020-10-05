Winds will be on the lighter side and skies on the sunnier side for Monday in Anchorage as storms move off

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Here’s a look at your forecast from Monday and throughout the week.

Anchorage will warm up to 51 degrees while under partly cloudy skies with light winds on Monday. Skies will be partly cloudy Monday evening but turning mostly cloudy with a low of 42 degrees and light winds. Temperatures will warm up to 52 degrees on Tuesday while under partly sunny skies.

Skies will be partly sunny Tuesday night with light winds and a low of 41 degrees. Looking ahead, with light winds skies will be cloudy as Anchorage warms up to 51 degrees for a high on Wednesday.

Rain the forecast

Low-pressure storms over the northern Gulf continue to lift northward, bringing rain and gusty winds from out of the east to the northern Gulf coast. As this storm lifts inland, rainfall will taper off through Monday morning. As the higher elevations start too cool, some of the higher mountain peaks in the Copper River Basin may see a light dusting of snowfall (Sunday night) and early Monday morning. Especially, along the southern corridor of the Richardson Highway. By Monday morning, this system will be exiting the area to the east and centered over the Alaska-Yukon border. Residual showers are likely over the Prince William Sound area, however much of Southcentral should see improving condition and a break from the rain on Monday as high pressure builds in from the west.

By Tuesday, storms move back into the northern Gulf, keeping scattered showers over Prince William Sound and nearby coastal areas. Winds over the water will be minimal, with airflow expected to be below Small Craft Advisory (25-38 mph) levels, with the exception of winds through Kamishak Bay and across the Barren Islands Tuesday night into Wednesday, where Small Craft Advisory (25-38 mph) levels, are expected

Your extended forecast

For the extended forecast, Thursday through Sunday, storms are expected to extend from the Central Bering Sea through the Gulf of Alaska and Southcentral Thursday through Sunday. Colder air is really not expected to move into Southcentral during this time period due to the storm centers remaining out in the Bering Sea. This will result in an airflow moving in from the southeast across Southcentral which will help provide moisture to produce showers through the area. Most of the colder air moving down from the north will stay to the west of these storms out over the western Bering Sea/Aleutian Islands. This strong dose of cold air is likely to result in Ocean-Effect showers throughout the western Bering Sea/Aleutian Islands.

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserved.