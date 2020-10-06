143 new COVID-19 cases reported Tuesday in Alaska

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - 143 more people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Alaska, the Department of Health and Social Services reported Tuesday. This is the 13th day in a row where the daily coronavirus case count has been over 100 in the state.

On Monday, DHSS reported the largest single-day increase in COVID-19 cases in Alaska since the pandemic began with 197 new cases among residents and nonresidents. Over 100 of those cases were reported in Anchorage alone.

Of the new cases reported Tuesday, initial data from the state’s coronavirus dashboard showed 137 are in Alaska residents. No new deaths were reported.

There have been 9,732 total cases of COVID-19 in residents and nonresidents since cases were first reported in Alaska. Of those cases, 4,095 are listed as currently active.

The new resident cases were reported in these communities:

Municipality of Anchorage: 65

Kenai Peninsula Borough: 4

Kodiak Island Borough: 5

Fairbanks North Star Borough: 24

Matanuska-Susitna Borough: 12

Nome Census Area: 1

North Slope Borough: 3

Northwest Arctic Borough: 5

Juneau City and Borough: 2

Bethel Census Area: 15

Dillingham Census Area: 1

Editor’s note: This story is based on initial data from DHSS. Check back for updates.

