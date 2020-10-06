16 mushers already signed up for 2021 Kuskokwim 300 Sled Dog Race

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - In its first day of registration, months in advance of the 2021 competition, 16 teams have already signed up for the 42nd Annual Kuskokwim 300 Sled Dog Race, which is expected to take place Jan. 15, 2021.

Monday was the first day of registration. Organizers say the first submission came from veteran musher Dennis Kananowicz of Glennallen. Kananowicz was also the first to register for the 2020 race. According to a press release from the K300 Race Committee, this is a record-breaking first day of registration.

Organizers say this year’s race will be different given the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The K300 Race Committee is taking drastic measures to ensure the safety of Kuskokwim communities and race participants during the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic," organizers said in the press release. "Mushers visiting from outside the Yukon-Kuskokwim Region will be subjected to a rigorous testing protocol and will be housed in isolation from the Bethel community in the days before and after the race.”

The route for the race starts in Bethel and goes up the Kuskokwim River to Aniak and then returns to Bethel.

Along with Kananowicz, other prominent figures including Jeff King, Joar Leifseth Ulsom, Pete Kaiser, Brent Sass and Matt Hall have registered.

The first-place winner is awarded $25,000, second place is awarded $17,000 and third is awarded $13,000.

Pete Kaiser won the race last year.

