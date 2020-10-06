Advertisement

Alaska jury trial suspension due to virus creates backlog

(SOURCE: MGN)
(SOURCE: MGN)(WBKO)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 6, 2020 at 6:34 AM AKDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - The suspension of Alaska’s felony jury trials for more than six months has created a backlog of cases and left some residents in limbo awaiting court dates.

Alaska Public Media reported misdemeanor trials are set to resume in November, but there is no schedule for resuming felony trials with larger juries and less room for social distancing. Alaska’s court officials say they are trying to balance a responsibility to public health versus an obligation to timely resolutions for defendants and victims.

Anchorage District Attorney Brittany Dunlop says the hold has created a massive backlog and clearing cases may require more plea agreements.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

In-person fundraising continues for Alaska Republicans

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Matt Leseman
A fundraiser held Friday in Homer made rounds on social media due to a photo showing many not wearing masks.

News

APOC approves expedited hearing over allegations of ‘misleading’ ballot measure ads

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Beth Verge
The Alaska Public Offices Commission approved an expedited hearing in one of the battles over Ballot Measure 2.

News

Palmer residents to decide fate of marijuana business in city limits

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Heather Hintze
In 2015, Palmer residents voted to prohibit any kind of marijuana business for opening in city limits.

News

Sitka’s Baranov statue to be relocated to local museum

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Hank Davis
The statue of Alexander Baranov that sat in front of Sitka’s Centennial hall for years has been relocated, to its new home at the Sitka History Museum - which happens to be located inside the same building.

Latest News

News

Expect increased air traffic for the next two weeks as Polar Force exercises begin

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Gilbert Cordova
Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson is set to start its mission readiness exercise, Polar Force, on Monday.

News

Nearly all Anchorage students can qualify for free lunch and breakfast

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Lauren Maxwell
A change in the rules to the National School Lunch Program means nearly every student qualifies for free lunches and breakfasts.

News

Some hand sanitizers may be toxic. Here’s what to look for

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Jill Burke
Some hand sanitizers contain methanol, a dangerously toxic chemical that may not be listed on the product's label.

VOD-Recording

Plants native to Alaska can be used for both medicine and food

Updated: 13 hours ago
Channel 2 NewsHour

News

Disastrous chum salmon run leaves Yukon River mushers without food for dogs

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Cheyenne Mathews
Chum salmon is the key component of dog food for mushers along the Yukon River, and now they are struggling to find a replacement.

News

DOT&PF constructing Parks Highway detour at Big Lake Road

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Heather Hintze
Crews are construction a detour on the south side of the Parks Highway to move traffic so they can install a new bridge next spring.