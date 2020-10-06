Advertisement

Expect increased air traffic for the next two weeks as Polar Force exercises begin

(KTUU)
By Gilbert Cordova
Published: Oct. 5, 2020 at 6:43 PM AKDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson is set to start its mission readiness exercise, Polar Force, on Monday.

JBER says Polar Force exercises will run from Oct. 5-16. The two-week exercise will give service members the chance to train for different situations.

“We will test our Total Force Airmen to determine how proficient we are in quickly responding to various mission scenarios,” said U.S. Air Force Col. Kirsten Aguilar, commander of JBER and the 673d Air Base Wing. “The lessons learned during these two weeks will shape our planning going forward to ensure we remain agile and mission-ready in the event our nation calls upon us.”

JBER says people near the area can expect more air traffic, more siren noise, loudspeaker announcements, alert notifications and longer wait times at the gates.

It's almost time for Polar Force 21-1! The exercise runs from Oct 5 - 16. People who live and work near the...

Posted by Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson - JBER on Friday, October 2, 2020

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Nearly all Anchorage students can qualify for free lunch and breakfast

Updated: 18 minutes ago
|
By Lauren Maxwell
A change in the rules to the National School Lunch Program means nearly every student qualifies for free lunches and breakfasts.

News

Some hand sanitizers may be toxic. Here’s what to look for

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Jill Burke
Some hand sanitizers contain methanol, a dangerously toxic chemical that may not be listed on the product's label.

VOD-Recording

Plants native to Alaska can be used for both medicine and food

Updated: 1 hour ago
Channel 2 NewsHour

News

Disastrous chum salmon run leaves Yukon River mushers without food for dogs

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Cheyenne Mathews
Chum salmon is the key component of dog food for mushers along the Yukon River, and now they are struggling to find a replacement.

Latest News

News

DOT&PF constructing Parks Highway detour at Big Lake Road

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Heather Hintze
Crews are construction a detour on the south side of the Parks Highway to move traffic so they can install a new bridge next spring.

News

Anchorage judge says witness requirement for absentee ballots ‘impermissibly burdens the right to vote’

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Sean Maguire
An Anchorage judge has hit pause on a requirement for voters to have someone witness them signing their absentee ballot for the Nov. 3 general election.

News

Seward area hit by severe flooding due to heavy rain, winds

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Officials say the Seward area of Alaska experienced severe flooding as heavy rain and high winds hit the area over the weekend.

News

Community helps Alaska villagers who lost power for a month

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Residents of an Alaska community have banded together to help families who lost frozen provisions when the village lost power for a month.

News

WATCH: Anchorage couple celebrates 50th wedding anniversary in style

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Kashatok
The pandemic may have stopped this couple’s original plans, but it didn’t stop the fun in celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary.

News

Anchorage couple celebrates 50th wedding anniversary in style

Updated: 23 hours ago
The pandemic may have stopped this couple's original plans, but it didn't stop the fun in celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary.