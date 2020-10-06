Expect increased air traffic for the next two weeks as Polar Force exercises begin

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson is set to start its mission readiness exercise, Polar Force, on Monday.

JBER says Polar Force exercises will run from Oct. 5-16. The two-week exercise will give service members the chance to train for different situations.

“We will test our Total Force Airmen to determine how proficient we are in quickly responding to various mission scenarios,” said U.S. Air Force Col. Kirsten Aguilar, commander of JBER and the 673d Air Base Wing. “The lessons learned during these two weeks will shape our planning going forward to ensure we remain agile and mission-ready in the event our nation calls upon us.”

JBER says people near the area can expect more air traffic, more siren noise, loudspeaker announcements, alert notifications and longer wait times at the gates.

