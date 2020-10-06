First significant snowfall closes road over Hatcher Pass summit
Published: Oct. 5, 2020 at 5:18 PM AKDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Over the weekend, Hatcher Pass was hit with its first significant snowfall of the season. The road over the summit is now closed for the season, according to the Alaska Department of Transportation & Public Facilitates.
The area closed is between milepost 17.5 on the east side and milepost 20.06 on the west side. Archangel Road remains open until Oct. 15, however, it’s weather dependent and the roads may close earlier.
Some areas of the pass received several inches of snow over the past week. Rain and snow are in the forecast for the next week.
