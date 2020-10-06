Tuesday will continue to be sunny

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage will warm up to 54 degrees while under partly sunny skies with light winds on Tuesday. Skies will be mostly cloudy by Tuesday night with a low of 39 degrees and light winds. Tuesday’s winds will be around 20 mph along Turnagain Arm and in higher elevations.

Temperatures will warm up to 48 degrees on Wednesday while under cloudy skies and 10 mph winds. Skies will be cloudy Wednesday night with 10 mph winds and a low of 43 degrees. Winds Wednesday night will be around 40 mph along Turnagain Arm and in higher elevations. Looking ahead, with light winds, skies will be cloudy as Anchorage warms up to 52 degrees for a high on Thursday.

The latest storm in the area is weakening but is still spinning in a counter-clockwise rotation in the northern gulf as there are still coastal showers and mountain precipitation. On Tuesday, conditions will remain generally clear, and dry for much of the Susitna Valley and the Western Kenai Peninsula. A new but weak storm will develop over the northern Gulf coast Tuesday morning.

By Tuesday evening, more storm energy moves in from the west, bringing an increase in cloud cover and chances for precipitation over the Susitna Valley for Wednesday. Toward the end of the week, attention shifts to a large storm in the Bering Sea moving in from the west. The outer periphery edge of the storm will reach the Southcentral area beginning Wednesday afternoon, with airflow out of the south and rain expected for Kodiak Island. As storms move towards the east, winds will strengthen over the Gulf and rain will fill in across the northern Gulf coast for Thursday.

For the extended forecast, Thursday through Sunday, storms will stall near Saint Matthew Island on Thursday as they bring widespread rain and gusty winds to the entire Bering Sea and the Aleutian Islands. These storms will slowly weaken and again stall near Bristol Bay through the weekend as airflow out of the north keeps the showers continuing through the weekend.

Farther east, weakening storms will track across the Gulf on Thursday bringing gusty winds out of the east along the coast. Storms tracking northward along the Panhandle should weaken as they move north towards Southcentral. On Sunday storms will be moving into the southern Gulf of Alaska, but should not impact Southcentral directly. Except for pushing present storms into the area and keeping a rain showery pattern along the Gulf Coast and higher terrain in the Chugach Mountains. Temperatures are expected to drop slightly into the weekend, however, highs will remain seasonal near 50 degrees.

