Nearly all Anchorage students can qualify for free lunch and breakfast

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Nearly every student in the Anchorage School District is now eligible for free breakfast and lunch thanks to a change in the National School Lunch Program. Student Nutrition Director Andy Mergens said in the past, some parents who chose to pick up food had to pay. That changed on Oct. 1 when the district started following the new rules, which are actually an extension of the Summer Food Service Program.

“Under the National School Lunch Program, we had to charge students if they were in a paid status,” said Mergens. “If they were on a reduced meal where they paid a lower amount or full price, then they had to pay for those meals according to whatever status they were in. When we made the switch to the summer food program everyone is at no cost.”

While nearly all students can qualify, Mergens said there are some exceptions.

“You have to have been enrolled in a school that had a meal program beforehand,” he said.

That will disqualify most charter schools or specialized programs like King Tech High School.

Parents must also register their students and pre-order meals online. The ASD website has options for places to pick-up food as well as a link to register and order meals.

Mergens said the free lunch program is currently scheduled to run till the end of December but could be extended through the school year.

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserved.