Palmer residents to decide fate of marijuana business in city limits

PALMER, Alaska (KTUU) - Palmer voters will have another chance to decide whether marijuana businesses should be allowed in city limits.

An ordinance to repeal the prohibition will be on the ballot on Tuesday, Oct. 6. Alaskans voted to legalize marijuana in 2014, with the first legal sales happening in Valdez about two years later.

In October 2015, people in Palmer voted to prohibit any kind of cannabis businesses from opening in town. There are two businesses in Butte, just outside city limits: Matanuska Cannabis Company and KushTopia.

Earlier this year David Fuller collected enough signatures to get the repeal ordinance on the ballot.

“It seems like the logical thing to do especially at a time like this. That and what makes Palmer more inviting to businesses is if we have a vast, robust array of businesses,” Fuller said.

In August, the Palmer City Council members decided not to repeal the ordinance themselves and instead wanted voters to weigh in.

“We have a culture and a lifestyle and a persona of Palmer and people have cultivated, truly cultivated, the image of Palmer. I think this is an important question that must go to the voters,” council member Richard Best said at the meeting. “This is a question of who we are and what we express ourselves to be as a city.”

Council member Julie Berberich said by not allowing the marijuana industry to set up shop, Palmer has missed out on valuable tax revenue.

The state collected about $24.5 million in taxes during the 2020 fiscal year.

“We are constantly talking here on the city council about our lack of funds to pay police officers a wage to stop them going to Anchorage, to work in Anchorage. To pay people in public works, to stop them from taking jobs in Anchorage,” Berberich said.

The polls in Palmer are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday.

