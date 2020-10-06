Advertisement

Pro-life coalition launches campaign to unseat Alaska Supreme Court justice

Alaskans for Judicial Reform launch "No on Carney" campaign in Anchorage on Oct 5. 2020.
Alaskans for Judicial Reform launch "No on Carney" campaign in Anchorage on Oct 5. 2020.(KTUU)
By Grant Robinson
Published: Oct. 5, 2020 at 7:18 PM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Monday, a group of Conservative political leaders and abortion opponents launched a campaign against a state Supreme Court justice up on the November ballot in a retention election.

The group, Alaskans for Judicial Reform, disagrees with Justice Susan Carney’s interpretation of the law on abortion, the state’s sex offender registry and the Permanent Fund Dividend. The group says that she overstepped the judiciary’s role in decisions she made on those issues.

In Alaska, judges are appointed on a merit-based, apolitical system. The Alaska Judicial Council, an independent citizens' commission created by the Alaska Constitution, screens applicants and nominates the most qualified applicants to the governor, who then appoints judges from the list of nominees the Judicial Council provides.

Judges appear on the ballot in retention elections periodically, which allows citizens the opportunity to vote if the judge continues to hold that position or is withdrawn. A judge needs a simple majority to retain the position.

Judges are not allowed to campaign unless there is an active campaign against them. The Alaska Judicial Council is responsible for evaluating the performances of judges and justices and providing that information to the public before retention elections.

“The founders of our constitution were very clear that they wanted judges, state court judges to be accountable to the people. And this is the people’s chance to hold the judges accountable and it’s important to vote yes on the judges who are doing a good and if there were ever a judge who wasn’t doing a good job, our structure is such that citizens can vote that person out of office," Susanne DiPietro, executive director of the Alaska Judicial Council said.

Across the state, 22 judges are on the ballot for retention elections. After its review, the Council recommended each of them to be retained.

“An important part of the evaluation process is asking the court users, the people who actually go into court and see the judges how they think the judges are doing,” DiPietro said.

DiPietro said the Council’s review includes surveying every attorney in the state, along with every law enforcement officer at both municipal and state levels. Corrections officers, court employees, social services workers are also included in the performance review.

“What’s interesting to see is that some of those people lose their cases, and some of those people win their cases. But we’re asking everyone, the ones who lost and the ones who won, to evaluate the judges,” DiPietro said. “If you go to the Judicial Council’s website and look at the performance metrics given by the people we surveyed, you’ll see that the judges did very well.”

Justice Carney’s performance was evaluated at 4.6 out of 5 overall by both attorneys and court employees. Attorneys' feedback resulted in a 4.5 rating in impartiality and legal ability.

However, Alaskans for Judicial Reform say the Council’s review process is inadequate in fulling informing the public.

“They basically vote based on the minimum qualification. Essentially, how do they treat the clerk? Do they submit their documents in time? Are they polite? Stuff that’s like that. If you ask the same questions or had a council who are the legislature, it’d be like does this person show up for work on time, or do they review documents. So it’s kind of ridiculous,” Alaskans for Judicial Reform spokesperson Wendy Perkins said. “The Alaskan people, we want to actually know, how does this person vote. We vote people out of office based on how they vote. So it’s no different for judges. They need to be held accountable for the same reasons.”

November will be Justice Carney’s first retention election since she was appointed to the Supreme Court in 2016.

More about the judges on the ballot in various areas can be learned at the Judicial Council’s website.

Alaskans for Judicial Reform launched VoteNoCarney.com on Monday.

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Pres. Trump's coronavirus circle widens

Updated: Oct. 3, 2020 at 1:25 PM AKDT
|
More questions than answers as the President's doctor holds a briefing.

State

Lawsuit challenges witness requirement for state’s absentee ballots

Updated: Oct. 1, 2020 at 4:58 PM AKDT
|
By Beth Verge
Arguments over a lawsuit filed by several Alaskan groups, alleging that a state witness requirement for absentee ballots places unconstitutional burdens on voters, were heard in Superior Court Thursday afternoon.

Politics

‘The obvious starting point is muting microphones’: Seawolf debate coach says of presidential debate

Updated: Sep. 30, 2020 at 5:03 PM AKDT
|
By Rebecca Palsha
For some insight on what went wrong and how things got out of control so quickly Alaska’s News Source spoke with the University of Alaska Anchorage Seawolf Debate Director Steve Johnson.

Politics

Assembly to vote on CARES Act money redistribution

Updated: Sep. 28, 2020 at 10:22 PM AKDT
|
By Matt Leseman
The ordinance would appropriate the money, but the actual programs will likely stay the same.

Latest News

Coronavirus

150 million rapid COVID-19 tests are being deployed across America

Updated: Sep. 28, 2020 at 5:35 PM AKDT
|
150 million rapid COVID-19 tests are being deployed across America.

Politics

Local lawmakers react to U.S. Supreme Court nominee

Updated: Sep. 26, 2020 at 4:26 PM AKDT
|
By Marlise Irby
On Saturday President Trump nominated Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court. Following the announcement, local lawmakers in Alaska reacted.

Politics

Libertarian Party candidate’s affiliation now listed on sample Alaska ballot as lawsuit is filed

Updated: Sep. 25, 2020 at 7:56 PM AKDT
|
By Cheyenne Mathews and Sean Maguire
A candidate for the Alaska House of Representatives is suing the Division of Elections for omitting his status as a member of the Alaska Libertarian Party on the general election ballot.

News

As Pebble Partnership plugs away at obtaining permits, opponents demand reconsideration

Updated: Sep. 24, 2020 at 1:13 PM AKDT
|
By Beth Verge
As the Pebble Partnership hunts for a new CEO, opponents of the mine maintain a change in leadership does little to alleviate problems with the project and company.

Candidates

State sends out 135 absentee ballots with wrong candidate listed

Updated: Sep. 22, 2020 at 7:52 AM AKDT
|
By Matt Leseman
The ballots listed a candidate who withdrew in August and did not list their replacement.

Politics

Senator Murkowski releases statement on Ginsburg replacement process

Updated: Sep. 20, 2020 at 11:34 AM AKDT
|
By Marlise Irby
GOP hopeful Supreme Court battle will help shift election