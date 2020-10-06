Sitka’s Baranov statue to be relocated to local museum

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The statue of Alexander Baranov that sat in front of Sitka’s Harrigan Centennial Hall for years has been removed, but it won’t go far.

In July, the city’s assembly voted to bring the monument down and relocate it to The Sitka History Museum, which happens to be located inside of the centennial hall.

According to Sitka Historical Society Executive Director Hal Spackman, the move was a great compromise between those who supported the statue’s presence and groups that wanted it removed.

“Right from the get-go, there have been people that have seen this statue as something that they don’t appreciate in front of a public building,” he told Alaska’s News Source on Monday. “The night before the unveiling the statue was actually vandalized and part of his nose was cut off.”

Now, the statue’s new home will allow it to be seen by those who choose to do so, and the museum’s new exhibit will offer the appropriate historical context to understand Baranov’s role in Sitka and Colonial Alaska.

The museum is currently closed for the exhibit to be completed, but Spackman hopes it can be completed and opened to the public by Alaska Day.

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserved.