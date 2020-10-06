Some hand sanitizers may be toxic. Here’s what to look for

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - According to the Alaska Department of Health and Social Services and the Alaska Poison Center, exposures to household cleaning products, including hand sanitizers, have increased during the pandemic.

The Federal Drug Administration continues to add to its list of hand sanitizers consumers should not use, many for containing some level of methanol, a toxic substance.

“Some contaminated hand sanitizer brands were sold in Alaska stores,” according to a DHSS blog post.

“The vast majority of products you’ll buy in a store are going to contain exactly what they say. There were products that were produced in other countries or reproduced, repackaged that did contain methanol. There were some products that contained methanol that were purchased in regular stores,” Rob Hendrickson, medical director for the Alaska Poison Center, told Alaska’s News Source Monday.

Data published by DHSS show that during the first six months of 2020, the “Alaska Poison Center received 196 calls related to household cleaning and disinfecting products.”

Of those calls, one in three involved exposure to bleach. Half of the calls related to cleaning disinfecting products involved children ages five or younger, and of those, bleach and hand sanitizers were the most common exposure.

From May to August 2020, one in two emergency room visits were due to household poisoning involved children five and under, according to DHSS.

“We have seen increasing exposures to particularly to household cleaners and to hand sanitizer,” Hendrickson said. “The important thing is to keep them out of the reach of small children and to not transfer them to a bottle that might look like something that they would want to drink.”

In July, the Federal Drug Administration warned consumers that it found many products labeled to contain ethanol that tested positive for methanol.

“The agency is aware of adults and children ingesting hand sanitizer products contaminated with methanol that has led to recent adverse events including blindness, hospitalizations and death,” the agency wrote in a July 2 press release.

Since then, more than 200 products have been placed on the agency’s “should not use” list.

“Substantial methanol exposure can result in nausea, vomiting, headache, blurred vision, permanent blindness, seizures, coma, permanent damage to the nervous system or death,” according to the FDA.

If methanol poisoning is treated early, it may be possible to reverse the toxic effects, according to the FDA and the Alaska Poison Center.

If you suspect or are concerned about methanol exposure, call the Alaska Poison Center hotline at 1-800-222-1222.

