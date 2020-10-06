Advertisement

Some hand sanitizers may be toxic. Here’s what to look for

The FDA’s list of products containing methanol continues to grow.
Exposure to hand sanitizers and other cleaning products have increased calls to poison control during the pandemic. Of particular concern are some hand sanitizers known to contain methanol.
Exposure to hand sanitizers and other cleaning products have increased calls to poison control during the pandemic. Of particular concern are some hand sanitizers known to contain methanol.(KTUU)
By Jill Burke
Published: Oct. 5, 2020 at 5:38 PM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - According to the Alaska Department of Health and Social Services and the Alaska Poison Center, exposures to household cleaning products, including hand sanitizers, have increased during the pandemic.

The Federal Drug Administration continues to add to its list of hand sanitizers consumers should not use, many for containing some level of methanol, a toxic substance.

“Some contaminated hand sanitizer brands were sold in Alaska stores,” according to a DHSS blog post.

“The vast majority of products you’ll buy in a store are going to contain exactly what they say. There were products that were produced in other countries or reproduced, repackaged that did contain methanol. There were some products that contained methanol that were purchased in regular stores,” Rob Hendrickson, medical director for the Alaska Poison Center, told Alaska’s News Source Monday.

Data published by DHSS show that during the first six months of 2020, the “Alaska Poison Center received 196 calls related to household cleaning and disinfecting products.”

Of those calls, one in three involved exposure to bleach. Half of the calls related to cleaning disinfecting products involved children ages five or younger, and of those, bleach and hand sanitizers were the most common exposure.

From May to August 2020, one in two emergency room visits were due to household poisoning involved children five and under, according to DHSS.

“We have seen increasing exposures to particularly to household cleaners and to hand sanitizer,” Hendrickson said. “The important thing is to keep them out of the reach of small children and to not transfer them to a bottle that might look like something that they would want to drink.”

In July, the Federal Drug Administration warned consumers that it found many products labeled to contain ethanol that tested positive for methanol.

“The agency is aware of adults and children ingesting hand sanitizer products contaminated with methanol that has led to recent adverse events including blindness, hospitalizations and death,” the agency wrote in a July 2 press release.

Since then, more than 200 products have been placed on the agency’s “should not use” list.

“Substantial methanol exposure can result in nausea, vomiting, headache, blurred vision, permanent blindness, seizures, coma, permanent damage to the nervous system or death,” according to the FDA.

If methanol poisoning is treated early, it may be possible to reverse the toxic effects, according to the FDA and the Alaska Poison Center.

If you suspect or are concerned about methanol exposure, call the Alaska Poison Center hotline at 1-800-222-1222.

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Expect increased air traffic for the next two weeks as Polar Force exercises begin

Updated: 12 minutes ago
|
By Gilbert Cordova
Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson is set to start its mission readiness exercise, Polar Force, on Monday.

News

Nearly all Anchorage students can qualify for free lunch and breakfast

Updated: 18 minutes ago
|
By Lauren Maxwell
A change in the rules to the National School Lunch Program means nearly every student qualifies for free lunches and breakfasts.

VOD-Recording

Plants native to Alaska can be used for both medicine and food

Updated: 1 hour ago
Channel 2 NewsHour

News

Disastrous chum salmon run leaves Yukon River mushers without food for dogs

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Cheyenne Mathews
Chum salmon is the key component of dog food for mushers along the Yukon River, and now they are struggling to find a replacement.

Latest News

News

DOT&PF constructing Parks Highway detour at Big Lake Road

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Heather Hintze
Crews are construction a detour on the south side of the Parks Highway to move traffic so they can install a new bridge next spring.

News

Anchorage judge says witness requirement for absentee ballots ‘impermissibly burdens the right to vote’

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Sean Maguire
An Anchorage judge has hit pause on a requirement for voters to have someone witness them signing their absentee ballot for the Nov. 3 general election.

News

Seward area hit by severe flooding due to heavy rain, winds

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Officials say the Seward area of Alaska experienced severe flooding as heavy rain and high winds hit the area over the weekend.

News

Community helps Alaska villagers who lost power for a month

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Residents of an Alaska community have banded together to help families who lost frozen provisions when the village lost power for a month.

News

WATCH: Anchorage couple celebrates 50th wedding anniversary in style

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Kashatok
The pandemic may have stopped this couple’s original plans, but it didn’t stop the fun in celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary.

News

Anchorage couple celebrates 50th wedding anniversary in style

Updated: 23 hours ago
The pandemic may have stopped this couple's original plans, but it didn't stop the fun in celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary.