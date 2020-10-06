Advertisement

State wants emergency Alaska Supreme Court ruling on whether to keep witness requirement for absentee ballots

(KTVF)
By Sean Maguire
Published: Oct. 6, 2020 at 2:43 PM AKDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
JUNEAU, Alaska (KTUU) - The State of Alaska wants the Alaska Supreme Court to hold an emergency hearing on the lawsuit that seeks to eliminate the witness signature requirement for absentee ballots.

A Superior Court judge said on Monday that the witness requirement for absentee ballots “impermissibly burdens the right to vote” for the Nov. 3 general election. Judge Dani Crosby signaled that it would be eliminated after both parties said how that change could be communicated to voters.

The petition to the Alaska Supreme Court, filed on behalf of the Division of Elections, says that voters could be disenfranchised if the court strikes down the witness requirement and confused voters send it ballots without a witness signature.

The State of Alaska is asking that the Alaska Supreme Court meet before Oct. 12 to make a ruling on the case.

“The mission of the Division of Elections is to ensure public confidence in the electoral process by administering voter registration and elections with the highest level of professional standards, integrity, security, accuracy and fairness,” Maria Bahr, a spokesperson for the Department of Law said by email. “The Alaska legislature has created a statutory scheme to govern elections and provided tools to ensure a secure and fair election, including the witness signature requirement for absentee ballots.  The Division of Elections is bound to follow the law as established by the legislature, and we need a decision from the Alaska Supreme Court on this issue to have finality before a statute that has been in place for decades is modified for this election.”

Editor’s Note: This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

