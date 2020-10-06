Advertisement

Teen arrested following shooting in Northeast Anchorage

(WCAX)
By Gilbert Cordova
Published: Oct. 6, 2020 at 10:46 AM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage police say an 18-year-old man is behind bars following a shooting that happened Sunday night in Northeast Anchorage.

Police say the victim drove to a residence in the 100-block of Patterson Street where the suspect, Jared Theobald, was at to confront him about a theft. Once there, the two got into a fight and a gun was drawn and shots were fired.

“Theobald shot the victim more than once in the upper body," APD said in a press release. "Theobald fled the scene and the victim was transported to the hospital for treatment of his non-life-threatening injuries.”

APD got a tip that Theobald was at an Eagle River Carrs on Monday. Police confronted him there and arrested him without incident.

Theobald faces charges of assault and reckless endangerment from the Oct. 4 shooting. He also faces charges of robbery, assault, theft and criminal mischief from a May 21 crime in Eagle River.

Police say in that crime Theobald, along with a group, assaulted and robbed a man and vandalized his vehicle.

