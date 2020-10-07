1 death, 116 new COVID-19 cases reported Wednesday

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - One death and 116 new COVID-19 cases have been reported Wednesday by the Department of Health and Social Services.

The 116 new cases were all found in Alaska residents, with just over half found in the Municipality of Anchorage. The one death reported Wednesday brings the state’s total death count to 59.

Since COVID-19 cases have been reported in Alaska, 9,861 residents and nonresidents have contracted the virus. There are 5,626 people who have either recovered or are presumed to be recovered.

Currently, there are 4,176 active cases of COVID-19 in Alaska. Wednesday marks two straight weeks that the daily COVID-19 case count has been over 100.

The resident cases were found in these communities:

Municipality of Anchorage: 59

Kenai Peninsula Borough: 3

Denali Borough: 1

Fairbanks North Star Borough: 33

Yukon-Koyukuk Census Area: 1

Matanuska-Susitna Borough: 1

Nome Census Area: 12

Northwest Arctic Borough: 3

Juneau City and Borough: 2

Bethel Census Area: 1

Editor’s note: This story is based on initial data from the state’s coronavirus dashboard. Check back for updates.

