747 wins Fat Bear Week competition

747 has one the 2020 Fat Bear Week competition.(Credit: NPS)
By Cheyenne Mathews
Published: Oct. 6, 2020 at 6:04 PM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Bear 747 has been crowned the fattest bear of the year by voters of the Katmai National Park Fat Bear Week. Bear 747 squared up against Bear 32, or Chunk, in the final round of the competition. On Oct. 6, the results were released with 747 garnering 47,055 with Chunk only receiving 21,854 total votes.

Bear 747, a large male bear, is estimated to weigh 1,400 pounds. As one of the largest bears at Brooks River, 747 has access to some of the best fishing spots without even having to fight other bears as his large size intimidates them. Explore’s website says 747 was first spotted as a young bear in 2004 when he wasn’t able to compete with the larger bears at Katmai.

Chunk is also at the top of the brown bear hierarchy as one of the largest bears at Brooks River. In 2019, he was estimated to weigh over 1,000 pounds and his large size allows him to access the best fishing spots. Chunk was first identified in 2007 when he was around 2 years old.

Last year’s champion bear 435, or Holly, lost the popular vote to Chunk in her first matchup of the competition on Oct. 3.

The Fat Bear Week competition was hosted on explore.org and educates people on the importance of fat reserves for a bear before hibernation. All of the bars in the competition are brown bears at Katmai National Park. From June through October, bears feast on sockeye salmon at Brooks River.

After chowing down on salmon in the summer, bears will den for the winter without eating anything for months. The competition webpage says these bears lose one-third of their body weight during the winter. That’s why fat bears are healthy bears. The fatter the bear, the more likely the animal will have enough fat reserves to sustain it throughout the winter.

The competition, which began Sept. 30, shows a before photo of the bears early in the summer and an after photo of the bears once they’ve feasted on salmon for weeks.

Voters are then able to select which bear has fattened up the most in a side by side comparison.

