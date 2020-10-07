A shooting at an apartment complex leaves one person dead, 3 others hurt

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - One person is dead and three others are in the hospital after shots rang out at an apartment complex in the Russian Jack Park area.

Anchorage police say around 1 a.m. Wednesday they received a call of shots fired in the 200 block of McCarrey Street. Once on the scene, officers found two men and two women with gunshot wounds.

Police say one of the men was pronounced dead at the scene while the other man was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. Both of the women involved were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

APD didn’t say if any arrests have been made.

APD is asking if you have any information about this investigation, including surveillance video, to call Dispatch at 911 or call Crime Stoppers at 907-561-STOP.

