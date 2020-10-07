ASAA moves forward with altered state finals setup

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - School banners will again wave in the wind this Saturday - a week after regional cross country meets - during Alaska’s high school state cross country championships. This year, however, will look much different than previous ones, with several changes made due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The state cross country championships, planned for Oct. 10, will take place as scheduled but not in the traditional format: Instead, races will look quite different from years past, with staggered starts, separated sets of competitors toeing the line at one time, and an additional, closed invitational taking place at the end of the day.

Additionally, though high school fall sports overall have undergone major changes because of the pandemic, none so far have been as severely affected as some of the state’s cross country runners, a portion of whom will not participate in the state-sanctioned races due to cuts decided upon by the Alaska School Activities Association.

“There will be a meet following the state meet, which will have the runners that would have run in the state meet had they not cut them,” said Chugiak Head Coach Brian Kruchoski. “In our region alone, 31 runners would have run, and they’re not running.”

Saturday’s state high school cross country races will include separate races for Div. I, Div. II, and Div. III schools, with regions blended in each. A closed invitational specifically for those teams that would otherwise be competing under normal circumstance will then be run, and time sheets will be combined so that team titles are eventually awarded.

While not everyone is pleased about the changes that eliminate runners from the state meet, the alterations are part of a path the ASAA said on Tuesday that it had to take, based on health risks and threats currently being seen in Anchorage.

“The largest concern involved the amount of attendance we could get at that event,” said ASAA Executive Director Billy Strickland. “In a given year, we push about 3,000 to 3,400 fans attending that event, in a venue that has no capacity to be operated behind a gate.”

In early September, the ASAA Board - comprising spokespersons from each of the six high school regions across the state, plus one representative each for school boards and superintendents - decided to change the format of the finals for state cross country and tennis match-ups. For cross country, that meant cutting runners from the state championship roster in hopes of reducing crowd sizes. Only the top few racers were allowed, and no team scoring would be implemented.

State football finals, however, were allowed to proceed, with coronavirus testing, mask requirements, and spectators limited to two guests per player all part of the mitigation plan for the tournament.

A contact sport with boys as the primary participants not only brought up the question of fairness, but also whether or not the changes could be considered violations of Title IX, a federal civil rights law passed to people from discrimination based on sex in education programs or activities that receive federal financial aid.

Strickland said ASAA’s legal team saw no violations in making changes to certain programs, but not others, at least as the adjustments are currently set up.

“There’s no pattern of discrimination,” he said. “We’re treating the boys and girls in cross country exactly the same.”

Comments over the format of the state meet have poured in. Some have expressed concern over holding a meet at all, with several teams dropping out of the state championships altogether. Strickland said Wednesday that another team had dropped out, citing worries over the invitational being added to the schedule.

Others have been pushing for a standard state cross country meet, particularly after regional meets went on last weekend, seemingly without a hitch.

“I do not believe a reduction in kids is a mitigation plan,” said Joey Caterinichio, an ASD parent and cross country coach. “I believe a mitigation plan is a safe race so that every kid can be present.”

Still, runners are buzzing over the upcoming meet. Michael Earnhart, a senior who runs for Chugiak, said he’s excited for his race.

“I’m pretty competitive and the fact we’re having a state meet,” he said, "I think it’ll do a fine job of kind of making up for what ASAA didn’t want to do with the team title.

“I don’t know if it’s the best idea or not,” he added, “but I think it’s cool we get to compete for a team title still.”

Even so, for some individual qualifiers, the championships aren’t the same without all their teammates in attendance.

“We’ve been working together as a team this whole season, been training really hard, preparing for this kind of all season,” said Campbell Peterson, a sophomore who also runs for Chugiak and qualified on her own to run the state race. “I’m disappointed, because I was hoping I was going to be able to be there together, because we’ve all been working together. I really just love to have that experience of being able to bond and have that unity.”

The state high school cross country championships will take place Saturday, Oct. 10, at Kincaid Park in Anchorage.

