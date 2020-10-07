Contaminated soil delays Juneau arts institute construction

(AP) - A discovery of contaminated soil has delayed construction of a new arts center in Alaska’s capital city.

KTOO Public Media reported the contamination may affect the target date to complete Sealaska Heritage Institute’s future arts campus in downtown Juneau. Institute Chief Operating Officer Lee Kadinger says testing indicates the likelihood of heating fuel or diesel in the soil.

The institute is working with the state Department of Environmental Conservation on a plan to deal with the contaminated soil, which could be disposed locally or may require shipment to Seattle. Kadinger says cost and time estimates could not immediately be confirmed.

